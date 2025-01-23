Complete Breast Care Joins ARSA, Expanding Access to Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care

"I am thrilled to announce Complete Breast Care is now part of ARSA, further enhancing our ability to provide cutting-edge breast health services," said Dr. Anglin. Post this

As the medical director of the breast program at Medical City Plano, Dr. Anglin led the initiative to make the program Wire-Free, allowing for a less invasive, more precise approach to breast cancer surgery. She was also instrumental in pioneering the use of intraoperative radiation, a technique that delivers a single dose of radiation during surgery for selected patients. In addition, Dr. Anglin is one of the few surgeons in the Dallas/Fort Worth region utilizing Perimeter Medical's OCT technology, which helps ensure cancerous tissue is removed with clean margins, reducing the likelihood of re-excision.

Dr. Anglin played a key role in securing the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) certification for Medical City Plano, which has been recertified three times under her leadership. She has also been recognized as a Top Doctor in both Dallas and Collin County by D Magazine for ten consecutive years.

Her commitment to patient education and support extends beyond the clinic. Dr. Anglin founded Texas's first support group in collaboration with FORCE, an international organization for individuals with genetic mutations that increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. She initiated a free, metroplex-wide patient conference in collaboration with Baylor, Medical City Healthcare, UT Southwestern, and Texas Health Resources, ensuring patients and families have access to vital information and resources related to hereditary and ovarian cancers.

Through the collaboration with ARSA, Dr. Anglin and Complete Breast Care continue to offer state-of-the-art treatment options, including breast cancer removal and access to microsurgical breast reconstruction techniques, such as autologous breast reconstruction. This alternative to implant-based reconstruction uses the patient's own tissue to provide a more natural and holistic recovery after surgery.

Dr. Andrew Elkwood, founder of ARSA, commented, "Complete Breast Care's focus on patient-centered care aligns seamlessly with our mission at ARSA. Dr. Anglin's expertise in breast cancer surgery and dedication to providing compassionate, personalized care makes her an invaluable resource to the communities we serve."

Dr. Anglin's office is conveniently located next to Solis Mammography on the Medical City Plano campus, making it easier for patients to access breast care. She provides breast health services at multiple locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, including Medical City Plano, Medical City Frisco, Medical City McKinney, THR Plano, THR Frisco, and Baylor Frisco.

