Complete Ketamine Solutions Launches Breakthrough Addiction Recovery Program

"Our commitment to advancing mental health solutions has led us to develop a unique Addiction Recovery Protocol that has demonstrated significant success in our Nashville office over the years. We are excited to expand the availability of this program across our entire company, bringing hope and healing to those in need," said Fletcher.

The Addiction Recovery Protocol consists of 8 two-hour ketamine infusions, 6 NAD infusions, and personalized IV medications administered during each session. The program, priced at $6999, is designed to address the complex nature of addiction through a tailored and evidence-based approach.

CKS recognizes the pressing need for innovative solutions in addiction recovery and aims to raise awareness about the efficacy of ketamine therapy in addressing not only mood disorders but also addiction. This new protocol aligns with CKS's broader mission to redefine mental health treatments and offer comprehensive care for individuals seeking transformative recovery experiences.

"We are witnessing profound transformations through our Addiction Recovery Protocol, reinforcing our belief in the power of ketamine therapy. As we embark on this journey, we're not just changing lives; we're shaping the future of mental health care," said Fletcher.

About Complete Ketamine Solutions:

Complete Ketamine Solutions is a leading provider of ketamine therapy, dedicated to transforming lives through innovative mental health solutions. With a focus on personalized care and evidence-based treatments, CKS strives to redefine mental health care and make transformative therapies accessible to all. For more information about Complete Ketamine Solutions and its Addiction Recovery Protocol, please visit: https://www.completeketaminesolutions.com/ketamine-nashville-solutions-about.html# .

