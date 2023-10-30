Completion of Haven at Mansfield Near Dallas, TX Adds 257 Luxury Apartment Homes to Ascendant's Growing Texas Portfolio

Haven at Mansfield is already 35% preleased at rents well above proforma and on track for a very successful lease-up. Post this

Ascendant completed construction and began leasing the project in July 2023. "Haven at Mansfield is already 35% preleased at rents well above proforma and on track for a very successful lease-up," stated Richard Owen, Principal. "Young professionals in particular have shown a strong interest in the luxury 4-story product type, with air-conditioned interior corridors and A+ luxury finishes."

Haven at Mansfield Overview

The community, consisting of three 4-story residential buildings, including an expansive clubhouse, was planned and designed by EDI International. The apartments range in size from 634 square feet to 1,270 square feet and feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, energy efficient LED lighting, granite countertops, kitchen backsplashes, undermount sinks and stainless appliances.

The project's amenity suite includes a gourmet kitchen, interior garages, fitness center and yoga/spin room, game room, clubroom, expansive lobby, green paseo, and resort-style saltwater pool.

About Ascendant Development

Ascendant Development is a privately owned vertically integrated real estate investment, development and construction company focused on originating attractive risk return investment opportunities though designing and constructing luxury Class A multifamily and student housing properties throughout the United States. See more at: http://www.ascendantdevco.com.

