Completion of Haven at Mission Trace in Fort Bend County near Houston Adds 264 Luxury Apartment Homes to Ascendant's Burgeoning Texas Portfolio

HOUSTON, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascendant Development, a luxury apartment and student housing investor, developer and general contractor, announced that it has completed construction on Haven at Mission Trace, located at 8811 FM 1464 Rd in Richmond, Texas, a high-end suburb of Houston.
"Haven at Mission Trace continues Ascendant's strategy to develop luxury apartment communities in submarket locations in Texas characterized by strong household formation and job growth coupled with high barriers to entry for competing multifamily," said David Kulkarni, Ascendent Development principal. "The community is conveniently located near the Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway, giving residents easy access to Richmond and the nearby Houston surrounding area. In addition, the development is surrounded by a plethora of restaurants, shopping and entertainment options.
Haven at Mission Trace comprises eight three-story, garden style buildings along with a modern clubhouse, resort-style saltwater pool and outdoor amenity suite all planned and designed in conjunction with BSB Designs. Apartment layouts include one-bedrooms floor plans starting at 670 square feet and two-bedroom floor plans as large as 1,274 square feet. All floor plans will showcase luxury vinyl plank flooring, energy efficient LED lighting, modern kitchen backsplashes, granite countertops, undermount sinks and stainless steel, energy efficient appliances.
The project's amenity suite will include a gourmet kitchen, detached garages, fitness center and yoga/spin room, game room, clubroom, immersive lobby, dog park, bark park and resort-style saltwater pool. Pre-leasing began in early 2024, construction is now complete and the community is in the lease-up phase.
About Ascendant Development
Ascendant Development is a privately owned vertically integrated real estate investment, development and construction company focused on originating attractive risk return investment opportunities though designing and constructing luxury Class A multifamily and student housing properties throughout the United States. See more at: http://www.ascendantdevco.com.
