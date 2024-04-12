Completion of Haven at Mission Trace in Fort Bend County near Houston Adds 264 Luxury Apartment Homes to Ascendant's Burgeoning Texas Portfolio

"Haven at Mission Trace continues Ascendant's strategy to develop luxury apartment communities in submarket locations in Texas characterized by strong household formation and job growth," said David Kulkarni, Ascendent Development principal. Post this

Haven at Mission Trace comprises eight three-story, garden style buildings along with a modern clubhouse, resort-style saltwater pool and outdoor amenity suite all planned and designed in conjunction with BSB Designs. Apartment layouts include one-bedrooms floor plans starting at 670 square feet and two-bedroom floor plans as large as 1,274 square feet. All floor plans will showcase luxury vinyl plank flooring, energy efficient LED lighting, modern kitchen backsplashes, granite countertops, undermount sinks and stainless steel, energy efficient appliances.

The project's amenity suite will include a gourmet kitchen, detached garages, fitness center and yoga/spin room, game room, clubroom, immersive lobby, dog park, bark park and resort-style saltwater pool. Pre-leasing began in early 2024, construction is now complete and the community is in the lease-up phase.

