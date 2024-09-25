Completion of Haven at Treeline Adds 231 Luxury Apartments to Ascendant Development's Expanding Portfolio Near Houston

"Haven at Treeline embodies Ascendant's strategic approach to designing developments that cater to the unique demands of the submarkets where they are located," said David Kulkarni, principal of Ascendant Development. Post this

The Haven at Treeline community features seven three-story garden-style buildings, complemented by a modern clubhouse, resort-style saltwater pool, and a comprehensive outdoor amenity suite. Apartment layouts range from one-bedroom units starting at 670 square feet to two-bedroom units as large as 1,274 square feet. Every unit includes luxury vinyl plank flooring, energy-efficient LED lighting, modern kitchen backsplashes, granite countertops, undermount sinks, and stainless-steel, energy-efficient appliances.

Community amenities include a gourmet kitchen, detached garages, a fitness center with a yoga/spin room, a game room, a clubroom, an immersive lobby, a dog park, and a resort-style saltwater pool. Leasing for Haven at Treeline began in September 2024.

About Ascendant Development

Ascendant Development is a privately owned, vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and construction firm. The company specializes in originating high-quality investment opportunities through the design and development of Class A luxury multifamily and student housing properties across the United States. Learn more at ascendantdevco.com.

