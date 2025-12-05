Completion of Preliminary Evaluation of Acquired Bio-based Assets for Crop Protection

Kureha Corporation, through Kureha America Inc., has acquired a biopesticide and microbial interaction analysis technology from a US startup and completed internal evaluation. The biopesticide shows broad efficacy against plant pathogens and offers a sustainable solution. Kureha plans to leverage these assets to strengthen its Life Science business and deliver sustainable crop protection globally beyond 2030.

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kureha Corporation (Tokyo: 4023, President & CEO: Yutaka Kobayashi; "the Company") announced today that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kureha America Inc. (President: Takashi Ohashi), it has acquired the technical assets, which consist of the biopesticide for crop protection and the associated microbial interaction analysis technology, from a US-based startup and has completed preliminary internal technical evaluation.

In recent years, the agricultural industry has faced increasing challenges in controlling plant diseases and pests that are difficult to manage with conventional agrochemicals, as well as growing demand for sustainable solutions that reduce environmental impact. Against this backdrop, the Company has acquired microbial-based technologies and evaluated these technical assets, focusing on microorganisms as active ingredients.

Through the Company's internal evaluation, it is revealed that the biopesticide is effective against a wide range of plant pathogens such as Fusarium diseases, including Panama disease of banana, bacterial diseases, and nematodes. The Company has already initiated global marketing activities and engagement with agricultural companies. The biopesticide offers a bio-based, environmentally friendly solution with differentiated efficacy, delivering effective control against diseases that are challenging to manage even with chemical pesticides.

Additionally, the Company is strengthening its research and development capabilities by establishing an internal platform to leverage the microbial interaction analysis technology that led to the discovery of the biopesticide. Combining this platform with the proprietary core technologies will enable the Company to develop new and value-added disease control solutions.

The Company's new business division positions the Life Science as a key growth field. In this field, agricultural products play a strategic role in addressing global challenges such as food security and sustainability, while contributing to a balanced business portfolio. By integrating crop protection expertise with bio-based solutions such as the acquired biopesticide and bio-stimulants under development, the Company aims to deliver sustainable agricultural solutions globally and achieve significant revenue contributions beyond 2030. Through these initiatives, the Company will further strengthen its Life Science business and enhance its competitiveness in global markets.

For more information, visit https://www.kureha.co.jp/

