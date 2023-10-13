Completion of Preserve at Woodridge in Kingwood, TX Adds 131 Luxury Build-to-Rent Homes to Ascendant's Growing Texas BTR Portfolio

Ascendant Development announces completion of construction on Preserve at Woodridge

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascendant Development, a luxury apartment and student housing investor, developer and general contractor, announced completion of construction on Preserve at Woodridge, located at 4520 Woodridge Parkway in Kingwood, TX.

"The Preserve at Woodridge is the result of countless manhours from Ascendant and its elite design team developing the ideal product for the build to rent sector," said David Kulkarni, Principal. "Further, the location of The Preserve in the mature, master planned community of Kingwood next to Kingwood Park High School is ideal for the build to rent product type. With a high level of household income and strong job growth coupled with high barriers to entry for competing build to rent or multifamily product in this submarket, we believe The Preserve is a perfect addition to the Ascendant portfolio."

Ascendant completed construction and began leasing the project in June 2023. "Market response to our innovative Build-to-Rent product has been overwhelmingly positive," stated Richard Owen, Principal, "as the project has already eclipsed 55% pre leased within this short period of time. With such strong leasing momentum, we already have stabilization in our sights despite only recently completing."

The community, consisting of 131 one-story detached single-family homes plus an expansive clubhouse, was planned and designed by EDI International. The homes range in size from 668 square feet to 1,255 square feet and feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, energy efficient LED lighting, granite countertops, kitchen backsplashes, undermount sinks and stainless appliances.

The project's amenity suite includes a gourmet kitchen, interior garages, fitness center and yoga/spin room, game room, clubroom, expansive lobby, dog park and resort-style, saltwater pool.

