Compliance Week Names Boon Kim Fam to Its Advisory Board

"Compliance programs that do not take into account cultural nuances and cross jurisdictions, are rarely sustainable," said Kim. "I am glad to work with ECI and Compliance Week to bring more rigorous global perspectives to practitioners building programs that hold up under pressure." Post this

Her expertise covers anti-corruption and fraud investigations, third-party compliance, data privacy, China regulatory risk, and supply chain integrity. She is multilingual and has served as a recurring guest lecturer on ethical leadership and organizational behavior at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

"Kim brings a perspective that is genuinely rare in our coverage: deep practitioner expertise in Asia Pacific compliance at a moment when supply chain risk and global third-party management are at the top of every CCO's agenda," said Jim Lindstrom, CEO of Verdian, the parent company of the Ethics and Compliance Initiative (ECI) and Compliance Week. "Her addition to the editorial board strengthens our ability to serve the compliance function in multinational organizations, and we are glad to have her in Washington this May."

Kim will advise on global editorial strategy, contribute expertise on Asia Pacific regulatory developments, and support coverage of third-party risk, cross-border enforcement, and international program design.

"Compliance programs that do not take into account cultural nuances and cross jurisdictions, are rarely sustainable," said Kim. "I am glad to work with ECI and Compliance Week to bring more rigorous global perspectives to practitioners building programs that hold up under pressure."

Compliance Week National 2026 registration is open at complianceweek.com/events.

About ECI and Compliance Week: ECI and Compliance Week serve corporate compliance, ethics, legal, audit, and risk professionals globally through research, benchmarking, credentialing, media, and live programming. Learn more at complianceweek.com and eci-insights.com.

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Aaron Nicodemus, Compliance Week, 1 (617) 297-8409, [email protected], https://www.complianceweek.com/

SOURCE Compliance Week