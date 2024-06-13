Compliancy Group Releases New Cybersecurity Training in Partnership with Hook Security

"Cybersecurity is a crucial component of compliance. We're thrilled to be able to offer our clients a powerful tool that will enable them to train their employees effectively" - Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group. Post this

With access to an extensive course library, all aspects of cybersecurity – from basic principles to advanced threat prevention are covered. The training can also be tailored to align with employee's job roles, experience levels, and learning styles, ensuring each employee is trained effectively.

"Cybersecurity is a crucial component of compliance. We're thrilled to be able to offer our clients a powerful tool that will enable them to train their employees effectively" - Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group.

"We're thrilled to partner with Compliancy Group, blending our unique security awareness training with their outstanding compliance platform. This collaboration will not only expand our reach but also enhance the compliance training experience, ensuring that healthcare organizations are better equipped to protect sensitive data" - Zach Eikenberry, CEO

Administrators also get access to advanced reporting tools, allowing them to track their team's progress and their organization's overall cybersecurity readiness level.

About Compliancy Group

Track and manage all your healthcare compliance requirements with customizable software. Compliancy Group's software offers a robust toolset, advanced program customization options, and risk analysis to optimize the execution of ongoing compliance objectives. Get an overview of your compliance readiness and easily generate reports to prove your compliance efforts. Expedite incident reporting and response management, record all the efforts, and identify organizational risk with a complete set of ticketing, tracking, and analysis tools. Learn how Compliancy Group's new training module supports compliance!

About Hook Security

Hook Security is a people-first company that uses psychological security training to help companies create security-aware culture – setting a new standard in security awareness. Fighting cybercrime starts with your people, so Hook Security set out to create security awareness training that employees actually love. Learn more about Hook Security.

Media Contact

Monica McCormack, Compliancy Group, 8558544722, [email protected], Compliancy Group

SOURCE Compliancy Group