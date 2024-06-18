Compliancy Group Releases New Healthcare Regulatory Compliance Training in Partnership with 4MedPlus

"With our new healthcare compliance training modules, we're proud to provide more value to our clients and increase the incentive for their employees to go through these important training courses." Post this

With revamped training provided in partnership with 4MedProPlus, clients can now access training courses on various regulatory compliance topics. Course material was created to ensure effective training for your entire organization. Training topics cover HIPAA, OSHA, FWA, clinical, and other regulations. All courses come with national continuing education credits for employees, and professional certifications are available for advanced courses.

"Many of our clients come to us specifically looking for training. While we've always offered robust compliance training, we couldn't provide CE credits or certifications in the past. With our new healthcare compliance training modules, we're proud to provide more value to our clients and increase the incentive for their employees to go through these important training courses," Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group.

"We are excited to partner with Compliancy Group to deliver accredited online education tailored specifically to the needs and schedules of busy medical professionals," says Wendy Whitmore, Chief Learning Officer of 4MedPlus. "This strategic partnership will allow us to reach a diverse audience in the healthcare community to help meet important compliance requirements while supporting an ongoing need for continuing education credit and professional development."

About Compliancy Group

Track and manage all your healthcare compliance requirements with customizable software. Compliancy Group's software offers a robust toolset, advanced program customization options, and risk analysis to optimize the execution of ongoing compliance objectives. Get an overview of your compliance readiness and easily generate reports to prove your compliance efforts.

About 4MedProPlus

4MedProPlus was founded in 2010 to address a growing need in healthcare and connected industries for clear, unbiased, self-paced online training. Its proprietary training of over 100 courses delivers multimedia modular learning with hands-on pragmatic practice. Modules are packaged into multi-accredited titles and bundled into complete learning paths for distribution across multiple platforms via corporate training programs and academic institutions to meet curriculum, continuing education requirements, and workforce development needs.

