Compliancy Group Releases Texas HB 300 Program Complete with Policy Template and Program Controls

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texas HB 300 is one of the most stringent state privacy laws regarding rights to access, authorization, breach notification requirements, and how and with whom information may be shared. For healthcare organizations, this means that just because you comply with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) doesn't mean you meet Texas HB 300 law, which imposes stricter requirements.

Information sharing has complicated privacy laws, making it difficult for businesses to determine when they need to comply with certain laws. For Texas HB 300, any organization or person that does business in Texas and has access to Texas electronic protected health information (ePHI) or sensitive information or is the employee, agent, or contractor of someone with that information must comply.

Compliancy Group created its Texas HB 300 program with this in mind, giving all new clients access to the program module regardless of where their business is located. Clients get access to:

Program Controls: mapped to Texas HB 300 requirements with guidance on how to meet them.

QuickStart Guide: designed to help you establish compliance and show you how to maintain and illustrate your compliance long term.

Policy Template: a policy reflecting Texas HB 300 requirements that can be shared with employees for adherence and attestation.

Compliancy Group's customizable software offers a robust toolset to track and manage all your healthcare compliance requirements. Get an overview of your compliance readiness and easily generate reports to prove your compliance efforts. Expedite incident reporting and response, document efforts, and identify organizational risk with a complete set of ticketing, tracking, and analysis tools.

Remove the complexities and stress of compliance, increase patient loyalty and the profitability of your business, and reduce risk. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Learn more about Compliancy Group and healthcare compliance!

