Compliancy Group's Healthcare Compliance Software Earns Fifteen Gartner Digital Market Badges - Recognized for Best Features, Functionality, Value, and Customer Support

Their product also received recognition in the Document Control category for its value, features, and functionality and as most recommended by users. These badges distinguish their software as one of the top 25% based on verified user reviews. Overall, Compliancy Group's product is rated 4.9/5 by Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp.

Compliancy Group customer Jessica P., Director of MIPS and Compliance, stated, "Exceptional! I was so thankful to work with a company that could help us streamline our documentation efforts, automate our policy review reminders, and even push required training to staff members when they're due. They help automate the training documentation requirements and give our staff a safe place to log incidents if necessary or access any policies/procedures they need to reference. The risk assessments are wonderful and give you clear direction and recommendations for further improvement. This saves me so much time and gives me such peace of mind. Hands down, would recommend."

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group's customizable software offers a robust toolset to track and manage all your healthcare compliance requirements. Get an overview of your compliance readiness and easily generate reports to prove your compliance efforts. Expedite incident reporting and response, document efforts, and identify organizational risk with a complete set of ticketing, tracking, and analysis tools.

Remove the complexities and stress of compliance, increase patient loyalty and the profitability of your business, and reduce risk. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Learn more about Compliancy Group and healthcare compliance!

