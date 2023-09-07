Complimentary Dental Care for Veterans in Clearwater, Florida

"Veterans make the ultimate sacrifice for our country," said Dr. Todd Britten. "Many of us ask ourselves, 'What can we do?', 'How can we make a difference?'" Tweet this

The inaugural year of this event was 2014 for the the Clearwater, Florida based periodontal practice. Many others in the community have helped out each year since then. Dr. Britten stated, "Having local dentists involved enables us to provide more comprehensive care to our veterans. Being a periodontist, my specialty is really the surrounding structures of the teeth; roots, gum and bone. My job is to help with the foundation. Having restorative specialists involved helps us to treat the whole mouth and really deliver comprehensive care to these veterans."

"This year's event filled up right away again!" Said a staff member at Britten Periodontics. "We look forward to greeting veteran's, old friends and new, for this year's event."

Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry is a periodontal practice offering patients personalized dental care in implant dentistry in Clearwater, Florida. Dr. Todd Britten offers sedation dentistry. For more information, visit https://brittenperio.com

