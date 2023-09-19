Complimentary Executive Briefings to Drive Revenue Growth, Productivity, Expense Reduction, and Cyber Security

The forum focuses on mission critical technology like AI, strategic direction, and partnerships to help organizations pilot their future. Tweet this

"Each year eMazzanti Technologies is proud to host a learning forum that delivers important information to large and small businesses," said Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "The forum focuses on mission critical technology like AI, strategic direction, and partnerships to help organizations pilot their future."

Executive Briefings on Revenue, Productivity, Expenses, and Cyber Security

The day-long 22 Years of Learning event is all about eMazzanti's mission of helping organizations achieve the important goals of revenue growth, increased productivity, expense reduction, and cyber security. The event includes numerous executive briefing sessions, along with three unique Master Class Immersion Workshops.

The virtual event format allows attendees to register for the entire day or only a few sessions of their choice. Attendees will have the opportunity for real-time Q and A.

Presenters include Nadege Konyn, Chief Revenue Officer of eMazzanti Technologies and Greg Smith, VP Service Delivery at Messaging Architects along with other industry notaries such as Kate Walker, CEO of Presence, Corey Nachreiner, Chief Security Officer at WatchGuard Technologies, and Serge Jorgensen, Founding Partner & Chief Technology Officer of Sylint.

Also featured are Richard Gervasio, Senior Consultant at Xerox, George Karaolis, Associate Vice President at i3 International, Maria Scarmardo, Founder and CEO of Praxis Data Security, and other senior technical and leadership staff from eMazzanti technologies. All speakers are business revenue, productivity, and technology experts.

28 Sessions to Support Business Objectives

On September 22, 2023, eMazanti has lined up 28 sessions to highlight the many tools business leaders employ to achieve business success. Whether attendees are business owners, C suite executives or managers, the issues addressed, and solutions offered in the 22 Years of Learning celebration apply directly to them.

Revenue, Productivity, Expenses, and Cyber Security Tracks

The 22 Years of Learning event includes four all day tracks—Drive Revenue, Increase Productivity, Reduce Expenses, and Cyber Security—that cover a wide range of business goals. Topics range from Revenue Growth in The Age of AI to 9 Ways Every Manager Can Support Women at Work, and from Marketing Automation and AI to Microsoft 365 Security.

Executive Briefings from Business Technology Experts

For 22 years, eMazzanti Technologies has helped business leaders navigate technology and cyber security to grow revenues, increase productivity, and protect business assets. With an evolving paradigm in business IT, including the emergence of AI-powered business applications, eMazzanti encourages firms to update their revenue growth, technology, and cyber security strategies.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

