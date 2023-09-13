ComplyBright Sheds a Light on State-Mandated Compliance Training

"State-mandated training requirements can often feel daunting for small business owners. With ComplyBright, employers can feel empowered to effectively check the box on their training mandates and get back to successfully running their business." - Anna Grantham, Director of Operations Tweet this

State and Local Compliance is a Click Away

"State-mandated training requirements can often feel daunting for small business owners. With ComplyBright, employers can feel empowered to effectively check the box on their training mandates and get back to successfully running their business," Grantham said. ComplyBright offers curriculum to ensure employers and employees are up to date with all state and industry-mandated requirements, including customized sexual harassment prevention training for IL, CA, NY, and NYC. With built-in features like annual reminders, completion certifications, and live tech support, businesses can proactively remain compliant year after year.

About ComplyBright

ComplyBright provides enlightened compliance and training solutions for employers and employees. Founded in 2023, ComplyBright believes in helping small businesses by taking the stress out of navigating ever-changing state and local training requirements through turnkey compliance and training programs. Its training platform offers a robust library of courses from HIPAA Awareness to Sexual Harassment Prevention. Visit complybright.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Tarkenton

Founded in 1996 by its namesake and CEO, Fran Tarkenton, Tarkenton works hand-in-hand with enterprise partners to understand and solve complex business problems, delivering exceptional service to both internal and external audiences. Since its beginnings as a small business services provider grounded in the mission to help people, Tarkenton has developed a unique business strategy that brings a combination of strategic thinking, professional developers, operational excellence, and fast-paced action to accelerate speed to market. Visit tarkenton.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Mike Petchenik, Liger, 404-345-1358, [email protected], http://www.ligerpartners.com

SOURCE ComplyBright