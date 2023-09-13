ComplyBright Sheds a Light on State-Mandated Compliance Training

ComplyBright is a new employee and employer training platform to help small business owners keep up with the ever-changing rules, regulations, and requirements that come with state-mandated compliance training. With courses covering everything from Diversity and Inclusion to HIPAA Awareness to Sexual Harassment Prevention, ComplyBright's robust training library helps businesses create a safer work environment and lower the risk of litigation.
ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ComplyBright, a new employee and employer compliance training platform, offers a seamlessly integrated training experience that empowers small businesses to keep up with the ever-changing rules, regulations, and requirements that come with compliance training. Backed by Tarkenton with over 25 years of supporting small businesses, ComplyBright has all the up-to-date information and tools small business owners need to meet state-mandated and industry training requirements.
More Than Just Compliance Training
With courses covering everything from Diversity and Inclusion to HIPAA Awareness to Sexual Harassment Prevention, ComplyBright's robust training library helps businesses create a safer work environment. "Our on-demand, video-based training courses address sensitive topics through real-world case studies to ensure compliance needs are met, while tactfully instructing on sensitive situations," explains Anna Grantham, Director of Operations. "Not only do our training courses meet state mandates, they also lead to increased productivity and help lower the risk of costly litigation."
State and Local Compliance is a Click Away
"State-mandated training requirements can often feel daunting for small business owners. With ComplyBright, employers can feel empowered to effectively check the box on their training mandates and get back to successfully running their business," Grantham said. ComplyBright offers curriculum to ensure employers and employees are up to date with all state and industry-mandated requirements, including customized sexual harassment prevention training for IL, CA, NY, and NYC. With built-in features like annual reminders, completion certifications, and live tech support, businesses can proactively remain compliant year after year.
About ComplyBright
ComplyBright provides enlightened compliance and training solutions for employers and employees. Founded in 2023, ComplyBright believes in helping small businesses by taking the stress out of navigating ever-changing state and local training requirements through turnkey compliance and training programs. Its training platform offers a robust library of courses from HIPAA Awareness to Sexual Harassment Prevention. Visit complybright.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
About Tarkenton
Founded in 1996 by its namesake and CEO, Fran Tarkenton, Tarkenton works hand-in-hand with enterprise partners to understand and solve complex business problems, delivering exceptional service to both internal and external audiences. Since its beginnings as a small business services provider grounded in the mission to help people, Tarkenton has developed a unique business strategy that brings a combination of strategic thinking, professional developers, operational excellence, and fast-paced action to accelerate speed to market. Visit tarkenton.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
