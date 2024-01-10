Component Hardware Group (CHG) Appoints Mark Beattie As General Manager - Canada

Component Hardware Group (CHG), headquartered in Matawan, NJ, USA, has appointed Mark Beattie as General Manager of its Canadian operations.

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Component Hardware Group (CHG), headquartered in Matawan, NJ, USA, has appointed Mark Beattie as General Manager of its Canadian operations. Mr. Beattie has been with CHG Canada in various roles of increasing responsibility for over 10 years. Mr. Beattie's previous position was National Sales Manager – Canada, where he was responsible for leading the Canadian sales team to surpass their corporate sales goals over the last two years. Additionally, Mr. Beattie was responsible for the successful development and launch of CHG's Encore line of commercial gas hoses.

"With Steve King having been recently elevated to the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing for North America, we needed a strong replacement to head our Canadian operations," stated Partha Biswas, CEO of Component Hardware Group. "Mark was the ideal choice to take over from Steve to ensure a smooth transition and to position our Canadian operations for future success."

Mr. Beattie has an extensive background in the foodservice industry and has worked closely with CHG's largest customers over the past 5 years. His experience and knowledge of the unique requirements of food equipment OEM's, fabricators, and dealers across Canada provides a valuable benefit to customers in the Canadian marketplace. Mr. Beattie also worked as a sous-chef and executive chef at several restaurants in the Greater Toronto Area before joining CHG, which gives him true hands-on experience.

In his new role, Mr. Beattie will report to Steve King and be responsible for the full P&L of the Canadian business, including sales, marketing, and operations of the Markham distribution warehouse. He will also be actively supporting the US-based sales team on several key national accounts and assisting with new product development.

"Mark is a natural leader with extensive knowledge of our products, manufacturing capabilities and markets," stated Steve King. "Having worked alongside Mark for the last seven years, I am confident in his ability to lead our Canadian team and to continue to grow our corporate presence and market share in the Canadian market."

About Component Hardware Group, Inc.

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Matawan, NJ, Component Hardware Group (CHG) is a market leader with engineering, global manufacturing and distribution capabilities serving the foodservice, commercial and institutional markets. CHG offers proprietary and industry-specific specialty components, as well as, a wide array of commercial plumbing products, kitchen exhaust system components, and refrigeration equipment hardware. From small custom designs to large-scale projects, Component Hardware is recognized for providing the industry's best casting, forging, stamping, machining, injection molding, fabrication, and custom sub-assembly solutions to its customers.

