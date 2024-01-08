Component Hardware Group (CHG) Appoints Stephen King Vice President of Sales and Marketing for North America

"Steve brings many years of experience in the foodservice industry, which permits him to intimately understand and engage with CHG's customers to ensure that Component Hardware exceeds their expectations for quality products and exemplary service" Post this

"Steve brings many years of experience in the foodservice industry, which permits him to intimately understand and engage with CHG's customers to ensure that Component Hardware exceeds their expectations for quality products and exemplary service," stated Partha Biswas, CEO of Component Hardware. "We look forward to continued sales growth under his leadership in 2024 and beyond."

Mr. King's previous role was General Manager/Director of Component Hardware's Canadian operations and Global Director of Marketing, where he was responsible for Canadian P&L, daily operations, and leadership of the Canadian enterprise, where he motivated the Canadian team to surpass sales objectives for the last six years running. Additionally, he oversaw corporate marketing initiatives, including the successful launch of corporate web shops in the USA, Canada and Europe. Mark Beattie, newly appointed General Manager - Canada, will assume responsibility for Canadian operations and will report through to Mr. King.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to build deeper customer relationships and showcase our innovative solutions that Component Hardware can provide, from streamlining production and logistics to customized engineering design," stated Mr. King. "Component Hardware has more than forty years of manufacturing experience and a solid standard product offering; however, our future is about helping our customers grow their business by leveraging our global supply chain and customization capabilities."

About Component Hardware Group, Inc.

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Matawan, NJ, Component Hardware Group (CHG) is a market leader with engineering, global manufacturing and distribution capabilities serving the food service, commercial and institutional markets. CHG offers proprietary and industry-specific specialty components, as well as, a wide array of commercial plumbing products, kitchen exhaust system components, and refrigeration equipment hardware. From small custom designs to large-scale projects, Component Hardware is recognized for providing the industry's best casting, forging, stamping, machining, injection molding, fabrication, and custom sub-assembly solutions to its customers.

For more information, please visit www.componenthardware.com. Follow CHG on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Vedran Solaja, Component Hardware Group, Inc., 1 732-781-9264, [email protected], www.componenthardware.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Component Hardware Group, Inc.