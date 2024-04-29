ComponentSource Announces 2024 Publisher and Product Award Winners

The world's largest marketplace for software components and development tools announces their latest global awards for 2024

ATLANTA, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ComponentSource®, the world's largest marketplace and community for reusable software components and development tools today announced their latest Awards for 2024 for both leading publishers and their individual products.

The awards have been given to the Top 100 Bestselling Publishers and the Top 100 Bestselling Products, based on the total sales dollar value of orders placed by customers during the year (2023) through ComponentSource worldwide.

The awards are for the:

Top 100 ComponentSource Bestselling Publisher Awards – 2024

Top 100 ComponentSource Bestselling Product Awards – 2024

"The component and tools market continues to expand as .NET, JavaScript, and Blazor/WebAssembly technologies mature. Developers are choosing these components as they allow for 'write once, deploy anywhere' capabilities across mobile, web, desktop, server, and multiple OS platforms. Traditional frameworks like WinForms, WPF, and ASP.NET have remained in high demand, particularly with the advancements brought by the release of .NET 8 (a long-term support release). .NET MAUI has seen significant enhancements that support its 'one codebase, cross-platform' framework for creating UIs for cross-platform applications," explained ComponentSource CEO, Sam Patterson. "ComponentSource has distributed over 1.4 million licenses to more than 150,000 organizations across 180 countries. This sustained growth underscores ComponentSource's position as the premier source for commercial-quality software components and development tools. In 2023, we expanded our ComponentSource Product Comparison Charts by incorporating additional component categories and some developer-related tools, such as Data Editors and XML/Structured Document tools. You can now compare 646 different products across 12 categories. We are thrilled to announce the winners of our 2024 Awards, and based on our customer feedback, we are confident that these Awards, along with our online Product Comparison Charts, continue to assist our customers in comparing and choosing the right products for the solutions they are developing."

Patterson added, "As with previous years, these awards are derived from the orders we've received from our global customer base. They offer an authentic snapshot of the global market for commercial software components and development tools in 2023. We believe our awards provide precise, real-world insights into how our customers are utilizing these components and development tools in their most recent projects."

ComponentSource Bestselling Publisher Award Winners for 2024

ComponentSource is delighted to announce the following awards to our leading publishers for sales made to our customers during 2023:

Top 5 Bestselling Publisher Awards for 2024

1.DevExpress - # 1 Publisher Award

2.MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity) (including MESCIUS Japan) - # 2 Publisher Award

3.Aspose - # 3 Publisher Award

4.JetBrains - # 4 Publisher Award

5.Syncro Soft (Oxygen XML) - # 5 Publisher Award

Note: The above Publishers also win a Top 5 Publisher Award.

Top 10 Bestselling Publisher Awards for 2024

6.Highsoft (Highcharts) - Top 10 Publisher Award

7.Progress Telerik - Top 10 Publisher Award

8.Infragistics (including Infragistics Japan) - Top 10 Publisher Award

9.LEAD Technologies (LEADTOOLS) - Top 10 Publisher Award

10.Altova (XMLSpy) - Top 10 Publisher Award

Top 25 Bestselling Publisher Awards for 2024 (sorted alphabetically)

/n software - Top 25 Publisher Award

ActiveState - Top 25 Publisher Award

Caphyon (Advanced Installer) - Top 25 Publisher Award

Change Vision (including Change Vision Japan) - Top 25 Publisher Award

Devart - Top 25 Publisher Award

Dynamsoft Corporation - Top 25 Publisher Award

Embarcadero (including Embarcadero Japan) - Top 25 Publisher Award

Flexera (AdminStudio) - Top 25 Publisher Award

IDERA - Top 25 Publisher Award

MadCap Software - Top 25 Publisher Award

Redgate Software - Top 25 Publisher Award

Revenera (InstallShield) - Top 25 Publisher Award

Stimulsoft - Top 25 Publisher Award

Syncfusion - Top 25 Publisher Award

Xceed Software - Top 25 Publisher Award

See the Full Top 100 Publisher Award List:

https://www.componentsource.com/help-support/bestselling-publisher-awards-2024

ComponentSource Bestselling Product Award Winners for 2024

ComponentSource is delighted to announce the following awards for our leading products for sales made to our customers during 2023:

Top 5 Bestselling Product Awards for 2024

1.DevExpress Universal by DevExpress - # 1 Product Award

2.DevExpress DXperience by DevExpress - # 2 Product Award

3.Aspose.Total for .NET by Aspose - # 3 Product Award

4.IntelliJ IDEA by JetBrains - # 4 Product Award

5.ActiveReports.NET Professional by MESCIUS incl. AR for .NET Prof (Japan) - # 5 Product Award

Note: The above Products also win a Top 5 Product Award.

Top 10 Bestselling Product Awards for 2024

6.DevExpress WinForms by DevExpress - Top 10 Product Award

7.ComponentOne Studio Enterprise by MESCIUS includes C1 Enterprise (Japan) - Top 10 Product Award

8.Highcharts Core by Highsoft - Top 10 Product Award

9.Spread.NET by MESCIUS includes SPREAD for WF, ASP.NET & WPF (Japan) - Top 10 Product Award

10.JetBrains All Products Pack by JetBrains - Top 10 Product Award

Top 25 Bestselling Product Awards for 2024

11.ActiveReports.NET Standard by MESCIUS includes AR for .NET Std (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

12.Oxygen XML Editor Professional by Syncro Soft - Top 25 Product Award

13.Infragistics Professional by Infragistics includes IG Professional (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

14.Aspose.Total for Java by Aspose - Top 25 Product Award

15.DevExpress ASP.NET and Blazor (with DevExtreme Complete) by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award

16.ComponentOne Studio WinForms by MESCIUS incl. C1 for WinForms (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

17.DevExpress VCL Subscription by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award

18.DevExpress WPF by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award

19.LEADTOOLS Document SDK by LEADTOOLS includes LT Doc Imaging (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

20.Telerik DevCraft Complete by Progress Telerik - Top 25 Product Award

21.InputManPlus for Windows Forms (Japan) by MESCIUS (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

22.Aspose.Words for .NET by Aspose - Top 25 Product Award

23.LEADTOOLS Imaging by LEADTOOLS includes LT Imaging Pro (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

24.Essential Studio Enterprise by Syncfusion - Top 25 Product Award

25.dotUltimate by JetBrains - Top 25 Product Award

See the Full Top 100 Product Award List:

https://www.componentsource.com/help-support/bestselling-product-awards-2024

Note to Editors:

Bestselling Products Awards

The products have each been allocated a Top 5, Top 10, Top 25, Top 50 or Top 100 Bestselling Product Award for 2024 based on the following ranking criteria:

total sales USD $ order value for the individual product

for sales made to our customers in over 180 countries worldwide

less the value of any refunds made due to issues with the product

between the dates Jan 1st, 2023 to Dec 31st, 2023 inclusive

to inclusive sales made in non-USD $ currencies have been converted into USD $ to get a final total value

the list has then been sorted and the awards made based on the ranking achieved

the awards were announced in 2024, hence we use 2024 in the Award name

Bestselling Publisher Awards

The publishers have each been allocated a Top 5, Top 10, Top 25, Top 50 or Top 100 Bestselling Publisher Award for 2024 based on the following ranking criteria:

total sales USD $ value for all the individual products in their entire product range aggregated together

for sales made to our customers in over 180 countries worldwide

less the value of any refunds made due to issues with their products

between the dates Jan 1st, 2023 to Dec 31st, 2023 inclusive

to inclusive sales made in non-USD $ currencies have been converted into USD $ to get a final total value

the list has then been sorted and the awards made based on the publisher ranking achieved

the awards were announced in 2024 - hence we use 2024 in the Award name

About ComponentSource

ComponentSource is the world's largest marketplace for reusable software components for all platforms. The respected barometer for the component industry, ComponentSource pioneered the open market for reusable software components in 1995, and continues to drive the market through its award-winning e-business model and groundbreaking work to establish the first widely accepted reusable component standard. A global e-business with customers in over 180 countries, ComponentSource is headquartered in Atlanta, GA United States and has offices in Reading, England, Dublin, Ireland and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.componentsource.com or https://www.componentsource.co.jp

All company and product names may be trademarks of the company with which they are associated.

