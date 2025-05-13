ComponentSource Announces 2025 Publisher and Product Award Winners

As ComponentSource approaches our 30-year anniversary in October 2025, the component and tools market continues its expansion Post this

The awards are for the:

Top 100 ComponentSource Bestselling Publisher Awards – 2025

Top 100 ComponentSource Bestselling Product Awards – 2025

"As ComponentSource approaches our 30-year anniversary in October 2025, the component and tools market continues its expansion with JavaScript component usage rising dramatically and starting to rival sales of components based on traditional frameworks like .NET, and Blazor/WebAssembly. Developers are choosing JavaScript or .NET components as they allow for 'write once, deploy anywhere' capabilities across mobile, web, desktop, server, and multiple OS platforms. Traditional frameworks like WinForms, WPF, and ASP.NET remain in demand with the advancements brought by the release of .NET 9 and .NET MAUI bringing significant enhancements to support its 'one codebase, cross-platform' framework for creating UIs for cross-platform applications," explained ComponentSource CEO, Sam Patterson. "ComponentSource has distributed over 1.5 million licenses to more than 150,000 organizations across 180 countries. This sustained growth underscores ComponentSource's position as the premier source for commercial-quality software components and development tools. Components and development tools that incorporate AI technology or interface with ChatGPT, or other AI models are becoming popular, making the implementation and use of the components and tools even easier." Patterson continued, "Over the past year, we refreshed our ComponentSource Product Comparison Charts by adding additional tracked features. You can compare 612 products across 12 categories. We are thrilled to announce the winners of our 2025 Awards, and based on our customer feedback, we are confident that these Awards, along with our online Product Comparison Charts, continue to assist our customers in comparing and choosing the right products for the solutions they are developing."

He added, "As with previous years, these awards are derived from the orders we've received from our global customer base. They offer an authentic snapshot of the global market for commercial software components and development tools in 2024. We believe our awards provide precise, real-world insights into how our customers are utilizing these components and development tools in their most recent projects."

ComponentSource Bestselling Publisher Award Winners for 2025

ComponentSource is delighted to announce the following awards to our leading publishers for sales made to our customers during 2024:

Top 5 Bestselling Publisher Awards for 2025

1. DevExpress - # 1 Publisher Award

2. MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity) (including MESCIUS Japan) - # 2 Publisher Award

3. Aspose - # 3 Publisher Award

4. JetBrains - # 4 Publisher Award

5. Syncro Soft (Oxygen XML) - # 5 Publisher Award

Note: The above Publishers also win a Top 5 Publisher Award.

Top 10 Bestselling Publisher Awards for 2025

6. Highsoft (Highcharts) - Top 10 Publisher Award

7. LEADTOOLS by apryse - Top 10 Publisher Award

8. Progress Telerik - Top 10 Publisher Award

9. Infragistics (including Infragistics Japan) - Top 10 Publisher Award

10. Syncfusion - Top 10 Publisher Award

Top 25 Bestselling Publisher Awards for 2025 (sorted alphabetically)

/n software - Top 25 Publisher Award

ActiveState - Top 25 Publisher Award

Altova (XMLSpy) - Top 25 Publisher Award

Caphyon (Advanced Installer) - Top 25 Publisher Award

Change Vision (including Change Vision Japan) - Top 25 Publisher Award

Devart - Top 25 Publisher Award

Dynamsoft Corporation - Top 25 Publisher Award

Embarcadero (including Embarcadero Japan) - Top 25 Publisher Award

EPPlus Software - Top 25 Publisher Award

Handsoncode (Handsontable) - Top 25 Publisher Award

IDERA - Top 25 Publisher Award

MadCap Software - Top 25 Publisher Award

Redgate Software - Top 25 Publisher Award

Revenera (InstallShield) - Top 25 Publisher Award

Sparx Systems - Top 25 Publisher Award

See the Full Top 100 Publisher Award List:

https://www.componentsource.com/help-support/bestselling-publisher-awards-2025

ComponentSource Bestselling Product Award Winners for 2025

ComponentSource is delighted to announce the following awards for our leading products for sales made to our customers during 2024:

Top 5 Bestselling Product Awards for 2025

1. DevExpress Universal by DevExpress - # 1 Product Award

2. IntelliJ IDEA by JetBrains - # 2 Product Award

3. DevExpress DXperience by DevExpress - # 3 Product Award

4. Aspose.Total for .NET by Aspose - # 4 Product Award

5. ActiveReports.NET Professional by MESCIUS incl. AR for .NET Prof (Japan) - # 5 Product Award

Note: The above Products also win a Top 5 Product Award.

Top 10 Bestselling Product Awards for 2025

6. Spread.NET by MESCIUS includes SPREAD for WF, ASP.NET & WPF (Japan) - Top 10 Product Award

7. Highcharts Core by Highsoft - Top 10 Product Award

8. DevExpress WinForms by DevExpress - Top 10 Product Award

9. ComponentOne Studio Enterprise by MESCIUS includes C1 Enterprise (Japan) - Top 10 Product Award

10. JetBrains All Products Pack by JetBrains - Top 10 Product Award

Top 25 Bestselling Product Awards for 2025

11. ActiveReports.NET Standard by MESCIUS includes AR for .NET Std (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

12. DevExtreme Complete by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award

13. DevExpress ASP.NET and Blazor (with DevExtreme Complete) by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award

14. Essential Studio Enterprise by Syncfusion - Top 25 Product Award

15. ComponentOne Studio WinForms by MESCIUS incl. C1 for WinForms (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

16. Infragistics Professional by Infragistics includes IG Professional (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

17. Aspose.Total for Java by Aspose - Top 25 Product Award

18. Oxygen XML Editor Professional by Syncro Soft - Top 25 Product Award

19. InputManPlus for Windows Forms (Japan) by MESCIUS (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

20. DevExpress WPF by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award

21. Telerik DevCraft Complete by Progress Telerik - Top 25 Product Award

22. LEADTOOLS Imaging by LEADTOOLS includes LT Imaging Pro (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

23. Aspose.Words for .NET by Aspose - Top 25 Product Award

24. dotUltimate by JetBrains - Top 25 Product Award

25. DevExpress VCL Subscription by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award

See the Full Top 100 Product Award List:

https://www.componentsource.com/help-support/bestselling-product-awards-2025

Note to Editors:

Bestselling Products Awards

The products have each been allocated a Top 5, Top 10, Top 25, Top 50 or Top 100 Bestselling Product Award for 2025 based on the following ranking criteria:

total sales USD $ order value for the individual product

for sales made to our customers in over 180 countries worldwide

less the value of any refunds made due to issues with the product

between the dates Jan 1st, 2024 to Dec 31st, 2024 inclusive

to inclusive sales made in non-USD $ currencies have been converted into USD $ to get a final total value

the list has then been sorted and the awards made based on the ranking achieved

the awards were announced in 2025, hence we use 2025 in the Award name

Bestselling Publisher Awards

The publishers have each been allocated a Top 5, Top 10, Top 25, Top 50 or Top 100 Bestselling Publisher Award for 2024 based on the following ranking criteria:

total sales USD $ value for all the individual products in their entire product range aggregated together

for sales made to our customers in over 180 countries worldwide

less the value of any refunds made due to issues with their products

between the dates Jan 1st, 2024 to Dec 31st, 2024 inclusive

to inclusive sales made in non-USD $ currencies have been converted into USD $ to get a final total value

the list has then been sorted and the awards made based on the publisher ranking achieved

the awards were announced in 2025 - hence we use 2025 in the Award name

About ComponentSource

ComponentSource is the world's largest marketplace for reusable software components for all platforms. The respected barometer for the component industry, ComponentSource pioneered the open market for reusable software components in 1995, and continues to drive the market through its award-winning e-business model and groundbreaking work to establish the first widely accepted reusable component standard. A global e-business with customers in over 180 countries, ComponentSource is headquartered in Atlanta, GA in the USA and has offices in Reading, England, Dublin, Ireland, Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit http://www.componentsource.com or http://www.componentsource.co.jp

All company and product names may be trademarks of the company with which they are associated.

