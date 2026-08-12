ComponentSource Announces our 2026 Publisher and Product Award Winners

ComponentSource announces their latest Awards for 2026 and the launch of our new enhanced website. Post this

•Top 100 ComponentSource Bestselling Publisher Awards – 2026

•Top 100 ComponentSource Bestselling Product Awards – 2026

"ComponentSource celebrates the launch of our new website to enhance our technical and feature comparison capabilities of commercial components and tools. The component market continues to expand with JavaScript component usage rising dramatically and now rivaling sales of components based on traditional frameworks like .NET. Developers choose JavaScript or .NET components because they enable 'write once, deploy anywhere' capabilities across mobile, web, desktop, server, and multiple operating system platforms. Traditional frameworks such as WinForms, WPF, and ASP.NET remain in demand, supported by advancements from the release of .NET 10 and the latest version of .NET MAUI, which brings significant enhancements to its 'one codebase, cross-platform' framework for creating user interfaces," explained ComponentSource CEO, Sam Patterson.

"Components and development tools that incorporate agentic AI technology or interface with Claude, ChatGPT, and other AI models are becoming increasingly popular. This trend is making the implementation and use of these components and tools even easier. Low code does not mean no code, and AI can further simplify how these components are consumed. Additionally, commercial components are often more trusted because they come from established vendors, include documented intellectual property rights (IPR) usage, and follow rigorous security governance standards Patterson continued, "ComponentSource has sold over 1.6 million licenses to 160,000+ organizations across 180 countries. This growth underscores ComponentSource's position as the premier source for commercial-quality software components and development tools. We are thrilled to announce the winners of our 2026 Awards, and based on customer feedback, we are confident that these awards, along with our online Product Comparison Charts, continue to assist customers in comparing and selecting the right products for the solutions they are developing." He added, "As in previous years, these awards are derived from the orders received from our global customer base. They offer an authentic snapshot of the global market for commercial software components and development tools in 2025. Our awards provide precise, real-world insights into how customers are utilizing these components and development tools in their most recent projects.

ComponentSource Bestselling Publisher Award Winners for 2026

ComponentSource is delighted to announce the following awards to our leading publishers for sales made to our customers during 2025:

Top 5 Bestselling Publisher Awards for 2026

1. DevExpress - # 1 Publisher Award

2. MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity) (including MESCIUS Japan) - # 2 Publisher Award

3. JetBrains - # 3 Publisher Award

4. Aspose - # 4 Publisher Award

5. Syncro Soft (Oxygen XML) - # 5 Publisher Award

Note: The above Publishers also win a Top 5 Publisher Award.

Top 10 Bestselling Publisher Awards for 2026

6. Highsoft (Highcharts) - Top 10 Publisher Award

7. LEADTOOLS by apryse - Top 10 Publisher Award

8. Progress Telerik - Top 10 Publisher Award

9. Infragistics (including Infragistics Japan) - Top 10 Publisher Award

10. Redgate Software - Top 10 Publisher Award

Top 25 Bestselling Publisher Awards for 2026 (sorted alphabetically)

•/n software - Top 25 Publisher Award

•Altova (XMLSpy) - Top 25 Publisher Award

•Antenna House (including Antenna House Japan) - Top 25 Publisher Award

•Caphyon (Advanced Installer) - Top 25 Publisher Award

•Devart - Top 25 Publisher Award

•Embarcadero (including Embarcadero Japan) - Top 25 Publisher Award

•EPPlus Software - Top 25 Publisher Award

•GitKraken - Top 25 Publisher Award

•Handsoncode (Handsontable) - Top 25 Publisher Award

•IDERA - Top 25 Publisher Award

•MadCap Software - Top 25 Publisher Award

•Revenera (InstallShield) - Top 25 Publisher Award

•Sparx Systems - Top 25 Publisher Award

•Syncfusion - Top 25 Publisher Award

•Xceed Software - Top 25 Publisher Award

See the Full Top 100 Publisher Award List:

https://www.componentsource.com/publisher/bestselling-publisher-awards-2026

ComponentSource Bestselling Product Award Winners for 2026

ComponentSource is delighted to announce the following awards for our leading products for sales made to our customers during 2025:

Top 5 Bestselling Product Awards for 2026

1. DevExpress Universal by DevExpress - # 1 Product Award

2. IntelliJ IDEA by JetBrains - # 2 Product Award

3. DevExpress DXperience by DevExpress - # 3 Product Award

4. Aspose.Total for .NET by Aspose - # 4 Product Award

5. ActiveReports.NET Professional by MESCIUS incl. AR for .NET Prof (Japan) - # 5 Product Award

Note: The above Products also win a Top 5 Product Award.

Top 10 Bestselling Product Awards for 2026

6. Highcharts Core by Highsoft - Top 10 Product Award

7. Spread.NET by MESCIUS includes SPREAD for WF, ASP.NET & WPF (Japan) - Top 10 Product Award

8. JetBrains All Products Pack by JetBrains - Top 10 Product Award

9. DevExpress WinForms by DevExpress - Top 10 Product Award

10. LEADTOOLS Document SDK by LEADTOOLS includes LT Document (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

Top 25 Bestselling Product Awards for 2026

11. ComponentOne Studio Enterprise by MESCIUS includes C1 Enterprise (Japan) - Top 10 Product Award

12. DevExtreme Complete by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award

13. DevExpress ASP.NET and Blazor (with DevExtreme Complete) by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award

14. ActiveReports.NET Standard by MESCIUS includes AR for .NET Std (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

15. Oxygen XML Editor Professional by Syncro Soft - Top 25 Product Award

16. Syncfusion Essential Studio Enterprise by Syncfusion - Top 25 Product Award

17. Aspose.Total for Java by Aspose - Top 25 Product Award

18. dotUltimate by JetBrains - Top 25 Product Award

19. ComponentOne Studio WinForms by MESCIUS incl. C1 for WinForms (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

20. Telerik DevCraft Complete by Progress Telerik - Top 25 Product Award

21. Infragistics Professional by Infragistics includes IG Professional (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

22. InputManPlus for Windows Forms (Japan) by MESCIUS (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

23. DevExpress WPF by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award

24. Oxygen XML Web Author by Syncro Soft - Top 25 Product Award

25. LEADTOOLS Imaging by LEADTOOLS includes LT Imaging Pro (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award

See the Full Top 100 Product Award List:

https://www.componentsource.com/publisher/bestselling-product-awards-2026

Note to Editors:

Bestselling Products Awards

The products have each been allocated a Top 5, Top 10, Top 25, Top 50 or Top 100 Bestselling Product Award for 2026 based on the following ranking criteria:

•total sales USD $ order value for the individual product

•for sales made to our customers in over 180 countries worldwide

•less the value of any refunds made due to issues with the product

•between the dates Jan 1st, 2025 to Dec 31st, 2025 inclusive

•sales made in non-USD $ currencies have been converted into USD $ to get a final total value

•the list has then been sorted and the awards made based on the ranking achieved

•the awards were announced in 2026, hence we use 2026 in the Award name

Bestselling Publisher Awards

The publishers have each been allocated a Top 5, Top 10, Top 25, Top 50 or Top 100 Bestselling Publisher Award for 2026 based on the following ranking criteria:

•total sales USD $ value for all the individual products in their entire product range aggregated together

•for sales made to our customers in over 180 countries worldwide

•less the value of any refunds made due to issues with their products

•between the dates Jan 1st, 2025 to Dec 31st, 2025 inclusive

•sales made in non-USD $ currencies have been converted into USD $ to get a final total value

•the list has then been sorted and the awards made based on the publisher ranking achieved

•the awards were announced in 2026 - hence we use 2026 in the Award name

About ComponentSource

ComponentSource is the world's largest marketplace for reusable software components for all platforms. The respected barometer for the component industry, ComponentSource pioneered the open market for reusable software components in 1995, and continues to drive the market through its award-winning e-business model and groundbreaking work to establish the first widely accepted reusable component standard. A global e-business with customers in over 180 countries, ComponentSource is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, in the USA and has offices in Reading, England, Dublin, Ireland, Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit http://www.componentsource.com or http://www.componentsource.co.jp

All company and product names may be trademarks of the company with which they are associated.

Media Contact

Chris Brooke, ComponentSource, 1 770-250-6100, [email protected], www.componentsource.com

Twitter

SOURCE ComponentSource