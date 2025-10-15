Composabl Rebrands as AMESA, Delivering Practice-Driven AI Agents and Real World Autonomy to Enterprises

Building on proven industrial success, AMESA brings its agentic proving ground and orchestration platform to enterprises seeking to operationalize AI safely and at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Composabl, a pioneer in multi-agent orchestration for real-world enterprise autonomy, today announced its rebrand to AMESA, an acronym for Advanced Modular Enterprise Systems of Autonomy. The rebrand reflects the company's expanded mission to deliver safe, scalable and measurable autonomy across a broader range of enterprise operations. Building on its proven industrial AI platform, AMESA's intelligent multi-agent systems now enable organizations to train, orchestrate and deploy autonomous agents at scale across traditional industrial settings and new enterprise applications.

As enterprises race to adopt new agent orchestration platforms, AMESA is addressing what others overlook: practice. While many tools and platforms focus solely on building and connecting agents, AMESA helps agents learn through simulation, feedback and trial-and-error training, ensuring they perform with skill, reliability and measurable impact.

"With AMESA, we are evolving agent orchestration with an agent proving ground," said Kence Anderson, CEO and Founder. "Enterprises do not just need more agents, they need orchestrated teams of agents that know what they are doing. AMESA gives them a safe place to learn, fail and gain expertise before deployment. That is how you build autonomy that performs in the real world."

Coinciding with the rebrand, AMESA is introducing its suite of solutions:

AMESA Agent Cloud provides a dynamic environment where AI agents can learn, test and improve before deployment. This agent training infrastructure includes hosted LLMs and runs on any cloud or on-prem. Enterprises are able to connect proprietary data, attach digital twins or use AMESA's built-in simulation tools to recreate real-world complexity. Additionally, agents have the capability to experiment, fail safely and refine performance, while linking improvements directly to operational metrics such as yield, energy efficiency and downtime.

AMESA Agent Orchestration Studio acts as a visual command center where enterprises can design, manage and optimize teams of agents. Through a drag-and-drop interface, users can assign specialized skills, structure hierarchies and oversee real-time operations. Built-in feedback loops connect to human managers, allowing them to supervise and refine agent decisions.

AMESA Assist Agents embeds AI consultants that help organizations configure, deploy and monitor their agentic systems. These assistants guide users through data analysis, workflow design and performance optimization, lowering the barrier to entry for teams without deep AI expertise.

"We partnered with AMESA and a third-party integrator to embark on our first major implementation of AI in our manufacturing operation," said an executive from one of the world's largest manufacturers of glass-containers. "We've never been able to automate this process before. The AMESA platform allowed us to combine our data and operator expertise to develop an intelligent autonomous agent capable of making decisions at an expert level. It was exciting for our expert operator to imbue his knowledge into the agent architecture and essentially be the AI's "teacher." The final result is a robust intelligent autonomous agent that can support our team on the factory floor to more efficiently manage the manufacturing process."

AMESA is led by CEO and Founder Kence Anderson, a recognized authority on autonomous AI and author of Designing Autonomous AI, one of the earliest works to define how intelligent agents learn and collaborate to achieve goals. Before founding Composabl, Anderson spent over a decade at Microsoft and startups applying AI to complex industrial and autonomous systems. His early research and frameworks on agent orchestration laid the groundwork for today's enterprise approaches to autonomy, long before the term became mainstream.

To learn more about AMESA, please visit amesa.com.

About AMESA

Founded by former Microsoft engineers, AMESA (Advanced Modular Enterprise Systems of Autonomy) has been pioneering solutions for building, training and deploying multi-agent AI systems that deliver safe, measurable autonomy. Built on a foundation proven in industrial automation, AMESA empowers organizations to orchestrate intelligent agents that learn, collaborate and continuously optimize complex operations in real time. The company is backed by Momenta, Ridgeline, Exposition Ventures, Hannah Grey VC and GS Futures. For more information, please visit amesa.com.

