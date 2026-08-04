Compound Solutions' Fibriss® and OnoSweet® Featured in MaryRuth's New Vegan Liquid Fiber

MaryRuth's New Vegan Liquid Fiber showcases Compound Solutions' Fibriss® and OnoSweet® in a premium formula that prioritizes function, nutrition, and user experience. Together, these proprietary ingredients deliver a differentiated fiber solution and a pleasant alternative to traditional fiber products.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevating daily wellness with a premium, great-tasting liquid formula designed for effortless nutrition.

Compound Solutions, Inc. (CSI), a leading supplier of science-backed nutraceutical ingredients, today announced that its proprietary ingredients, Fibriss® and OnoSweet®, are featured in the launch of MaryRuth's Vegan Liquid Fiber. This new psyllium husk-free liquid fiber is designed to make daily fiber intake easier and more enjoyable for the whole family.

MaryRuth's new Vegan Liquid Fiber features a premium blend of organic baobab fruit and tapioca fiber, providing up to 7 grams of fiber per serving for ages 4+ and 3 grams per serving for ages 1 to 3. The formula delivers both soluble and insoluble fiber in a smooth, liquid format that eliminates the thick, gritty textures commonly associated with traditional fiber products and supplements, giving families a simple way to support consistent fiber intake.

At the core of the formula is Fibriss®, Compound Solutions' proprietary ingredient made from organic, wild-harvested baobab fruit. Naturally rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, as well as naturally occurring polyphenols, Fibriss® provides a differentiated foundation and a neutral sensory profile. This makes it an ideal fit for liquid formulations where taste and texture are essential in encouraging consistent daily use.

The formula is further enhanced by Compound Solutions' OnoSweet®, a patented, natural, zero-calorie sweetener derived from a fermented rice source. Stevia-free and not derived from the stevia plant, OnoSweet® delivers a clean sweetness without bitterness or a lingering aftertaste while supporting modern clean-label and sustainability expectations.

"Fiber supplements have always had a reputation for being hard to take and harder to enjoy. When we found Fibriss® and OnoSweet® from CSI, we saw a real opportunity to flip that script — organic, wild-harvested baobab fiber with a clean sweetener that delivers zero bitterness. Those were the building blocks we needed to finally make daily fiber something families actually look forward to," said Meg Taylor, Director of Science and Innovation at MaryRuth's.

"Meg, Jen, and the entire MaryRuth's team have always been incredibly innovative, and their Vegan Liquid Fiber is a perfect example of that innovation coming to life. We're proud to partner with a team that's consistently pushing the boundaries of what's possible in wellness," said Kyle Adams, Sales Director at Compound Solutions.

Together, Fibriss® and OnoSweet® help MaryRuth's deliver a family-friendly fiber solution that supports everyday wellness without compromising on taste, texture, or quality. The collaboration reflects Compound Solutions' ongoing mission to partner with forward-thinking brands and develop differentiated, science-backed ingredients that resonate with consumers and help meet the evolving needs of today's wellness market.

"Every product we develop is a team effort, and this one really shows what's possible when great science meets great execution. A psyllium husk-free liquid fiber that's sugar-free, delicious, and works for everyone from toddlers to adults — that's not an easy bar to clear. Partnering with Kyle and the team at CSI made it possible, and we're really proud of what we brought to market," said Jen Kavan, Director of Project Management & Product Development at MaryRuth's.

MaryRuth's has built a strong connection with consumers by making wellness feel thoughtful and easy to love. Vegan Liquid Fiber follows that same approach by turning daily fiber into something more practical for families.

About Compound Solutions, Inc.

Compound Solutions (CSI) is one of the most innovative, trusted and credible ingredient houses in the dietary supplement industry. Since 1998, CSI has been the go-to company for science-backed ingredients that lead the way in wellness, gut health, sports nutrition and beyond. CSI's long-lasting relationships with global customers and suppliers have earned it a reputation for collaboration and community. For more information, visit CompoundSolutions.com, and follow Compound Solutions on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Ryan Harris, Compound Solutions, Inc., 1 7607399886, [email protected], https://compoundsolutions.com/

SOURCE Compound Solutions, Inc.