Compound Solutions' NAD3® Ingredient Now Patented with Human Data Showing Benefits Beyond NAD

Compound Solutions' NAD3® is now patented and backed by first-of-its-kind human efficacy data showing benefits beyond NAD, including improved mitochondrial and cardiovascular function.

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compound Solutions, Inc. (CSI), a leading ingredient house supplying science-backed nutraceutical ingredients, today announced that its NAD3® ingredient is now patented, marking a major validation point in the healthy aging category.

The longevity space has become crowded with NAD supplements built around boosting NAD. But NAD3® goes much further than boosting NAD levels in blood, and the patent and human efficacy data support it.

NAD status matters, but an increase in NAD status alone does not automatically mean the body is functioning better. Healthy aging needs a physiological outcome. That is where Compound Solutions' NAD3® separates itself from other NAD ingredients.

NAD3® is one of the first and only NAD supplements with human efficacy data showing physiological benefits beyond improving NAD status. NAD3® has been shown to promote mitochondrial and cardiovascular function. It also supports a healthier NAD+/NADH ratio, which matters because mitochondrial function–roughly described as the body's ability to turn food into energy–depends on more than simply having higher NAD levels.

Mitochondrial function sits at the center of healthy aging. When the body's energy systems become less efficient, the impact can show up across metabolic health and long-term function. Poor mitochondrial function is often discussed as an upstream precursor to poor health conditions because when energy systems begin to malfunction, other systems tend to follow.

"For brands formulating for longevity, NAD3® offers a patented and clinically supported way to stand apart in a fast-growing category where 'NAD boosting' has quickly become the baseline, NAD3® is 'longevity you can feel'. Consumers are becoming more educated, and the next wave of healthy aging products will do more than cellular support; they will need to show why that support matters. We are grateful for our longtime NAD3® brand collaborators pushing the category to new highs.", said Matt Titlow, CEO of Compound Solutions.

About Compound Solutions

Compound Solutions (CSI) is one of the most innovative, trusted and credible ingredient houses in the dietary supplement industry. Since 1998, CSI has been the go-to company for science-backed ingredients that lead the way in wellness, gut health, sports nutrition and beyond. CSI's long-lasting relationships with global customers and suppliers have earned it a reputation for collaboration and community. For more information, visit CompoundSolutions.com, and follow Compound Solutions on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Ryan Harris, Compound Solutions, Inc., 1 7607399886, [email protected], https://compoundsolutions.com/

SOURCE Compound Solutions, Inc.