Compound Solutions' OnoSweet® Featured in On the Brightside, a New Feel-Good Soda for the Golden Hour

The zero-sugar, alcohol-free sparkling soda is built for unwinding and easy socializing, with OnoSweet® behind its clean, bright taste.

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compound Solutions, Inc. (CSI), a leading ingredient house supplying science-backed nutraceutical ingredients, today announced that its patented sweetener OnoSweet® is featured in On the Brightside™, a new feel-good soda designed to bottle the golden hour experience.

On the Brightside™ launched around a single idea, that the golden hour is a feeling as much as a time of day, and it belongs on repeat. That warm unhurried stretch of late afternoon, when the light goes soft and nothing in particular needs fixing, now comes cold in a can. The brand's debut flavors, Strawberry Sunshine and Guava Glow, translate that mood into something anyone can crack open on a Tuesday afternoon or a Friday night out.

On the Brightside is designed around a specific feeling, the calm, easygoing headspace people associate with the golden hour. The brand formulates for a relaxed, steady mood that stays social and present, an even and unhurried sense of ease. For a growing wave of consumers who want the ritual of happy hour without the alcohol, the soda offers a way to feel good and settle into good company with a clear head. It works in the afternoon and holds up for a night out, an everyday indulgence rather than a compromise.

Taste carries that experience, and On the Brightside built the flavor to earn a second sip. Strawberry Sunshine drinks like a summer lemonade stand. Guava Glow leans tropical, all guava and passion fruit with a bright twist of orange. Both pour bright and a little indulgent while carrying zero sugar and zero calories.

The sweetness comes from OnoSweet®, a Compound Solutions ingredient built for formulas like this one. OnoSweet® is a patented, natural, zero-calorie sweetener made from a fermented rice source. It is stevia-free and not derived from the stevia plant, delivering clean sweetness without bitterness or lingering aftertaste while supporting modern clean-label and sustainability expectations.

"The people behind On the Brightside are first and fast movers, and it shows in how they never stopped refining the flavor and the formula," said Christopher Dickson, Business Development at Compound Solutions. "They very rapidly moved from concept to production without cutting corners. When it came to the sweetener, they chose OnoSweet® over a generic stevia or cane sugar option because they wanted to stay ahead and build something retail-ready and future-proof. That drive to experiment and keep pushing the category is what makes them a creative powerhouse to work with."

On the Brightside sodas are available now at drinkbrightside.com in Strawberry Sunshine and Guava Glow, with more flavors on the way! The collaboration reflects Compound Solutions' ongoing mission to partner with forward-thinking brands and develop differentiated, science-backed ingredients that meet the evolving needs of today's wellness market.

About Compound Solutions, Inc.

Compound Solutions (CSI) is one of the most innovative, trusted and credible ingredient houses in the dietary supplement industry. Since 1998, CSI has been the go-to company for science-backed ingredients that lead the way in wellness, gut health, sports nutrition and beyond. CSI's long-lasting relationships with global customers and suppliers have earned it a reputation for collaboration and community. For more information, visit CompoundSolutions.com, and follow Compound Solutions on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Ryan Harris, Compound Solutions, Inc., 1 7607399886, [email protected], https://compoundsolutions.com/

SOURCE Compound Solutions, Inc.