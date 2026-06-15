Compound Solutions Recognized as a Great Place To Work® for Sixth Consecutive Year

Compound Solutions has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® for 2026, marking six consecutive years of this honor. For CSI, the award reflects a culture built through everyday ownership and a team committed to helping customers bring better science-backed products to market.

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compound Solutions, Inc. (CSI), an innovative ingredient house supplying science-backed nutraceutical ingredients, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® for 2026, marking the sixth consecutive year receiving this honor.

"The GPTW designation means happy employees who take pride in a customer-first culture," said Matt Titlow, CEO of Compound Solutions. "A GPTW culture makes for faster response times, caring and flexible interactions with clients and a commitment to the greater good. It also means longer tenures. So, the whole team works efficiently, innovatively and with deeper friendships with clients."

CSI has coined the term "Solutionists" to describe its staff members. It is a word with personality and a very real meaning inside the company. Solutionists listen closely. They take ownership. They understand that a customer's question is not a disruption to the work; it is the work.

That mindset matters in the ingredient business. Brands often need more than an ingredient list. They need people who can help them innovate and make the science easier to act on, especially when a launch has a lot of moving pieces.

"Culture isn't something you declare, it's something you build, protect, and earn every single day. When people feel trusted, supported, and accountable to one another, they perform differently; they collaborate better, think more critically, and take real ownership," said Kim Sickinger, President of Compound Solutions. "That's what ultimately allows us to deliver exceptional service to our customers in a way that is consistent, reliable, and genuine."

This people-first culture shapes the way CSI works with customers across fast-moving categories, from gut health and hydration to active lifestyle, healthy aging, metabolic health, daily wellness and active nutrition. As brands continue building products for changing consumer needs, CSI pairs ingredient knowledge with technical and marketing support that feels responsive and grounded in science.

For CSI, the 2026 Great Place To Work® recognition is a reason to celebrate. It is also a reminder to keep protecting the culture that got the company here.

About Compound Solutions

Compound Solutions (CSI) is one of the most innovative, trusted and credible ingredient houses in the dietary supplement industry. Since 1998, CSI has been the go-to company for science-backed ingredients that lead the way in wellness, gut health, sports nutrition and beyond. CSI's long-lasting relationships with global customers and suppliers have earned it a reputation for collaboration and community. For more information, visit CompoundSolutions.com, and follow Compound Solutions on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Ryan Harris, Compound Solutions, Inc., 1 7607399886, [email protected], https://compoundsolutions.com/

SOURCE Compound Solutions, Inc.