Compound Solutions' Yüth® Featured in Lemme NAD+, a First-of-Its-Kind Longevity Formula for Healthy Aging and Skin Radiance

Compound Solutions' patented spermidine - Yüth® - anchors the cellular-renewal side of Lemme's debut healthy-aging formula, working alongside clinically-studied NMN, Resveratrol and the Lutemax SkinGlo® blend.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compound Solutions, a leading ingredient house supplying patented, science-backed nutraceutical ingredients, is proud to announce that its Yüth® spermidine is featured in the launch of Lemme NAD+ capsules, the award-winning women's wellness brand's first entry into the longevity category.

Lemme NAD+ brings clinically-studied ingredients into a single daily formula built around NMN, the direct precursor the body converts into NAD+. Yüth® joins Resveratrol and the Lutemax SkinGlo® blend to give the formula a cellular-renewal dimension that reaches past NAD+ support on its own.

NAD+ is a molecule found in every cell of the body, and its natural levels may fall by as much as half with age. Where the clinically-studied NMN in Lemme NAD+ works to replenish those levels, Yüth® supports autophagy, the body's process for clearing out spent cellular material so healthier cells can take its place. That renewal mechanism is what makes spermidine a longevity ingredient rather than a skin-deep one.

Lemme co-founder Simon Huck has framed the launch around a gap in the category, noting that recent longevity innovation has rarely connected the science of healthy aging with visibly healthy-looking skin, which is the space Lemme NAD+ was built to fill.

About Yüth®

Yüth® is a patent-pending spermidine developed by Compound Solutions to support healthy aging and beauty-from-within through cellular renewal. It works by promoting autophagy, the body's natural cellular cleanup and regeneration process, and its low effective dose makes it versatile across formats from capsules and gummies to powders, RTDs and functional beverages. Better yet, Yüth® is vegan and non-GMO, with an allergen-free profile that fits clean-label formulas.*

Lemme NAD+ capsules are available now at lemmelive.com, with an exclusive retail launch at Target on August 16.

About Compound Solutions, Inc.

Compound Solutions (CSI) is one of the most innovative, trusted and credible ingredient houses in the dietary supplement industry. Since 1998, CSI has been the go-to company for science-backed ingredients that lead the way in wellness, gut health, sports nutrition and beyond. CSI's long-lasting relationships with global customers and suppliers have earned it a reputation for collaboration and community. For more information, visit CompoundSolutions.com, and follow Compound Solutions on LinkedIn and Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Ryan Harris, Compound Solutions, Inc., 1 7607399886, [email protected], https://compoundsolutions.com/

SOURCE Compound Solutions, Inc.