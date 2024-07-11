Comprehensive Book on Discipleship Bridges the Information Gap For New Disciples

When using other discipleship materials through the years, I often added material to bridge gaps for new disciples. As the additional material accumulated and through the urging of students, the decision was made to incorporate it all into a book on discipleship. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Heiser said, "When using other discipleship materials through the years, I often added material to bridge gaps for new disciples. As the additional material accumulated and through the urging of students, the decision was made to incorporate it all into a book on discipleship."

Dr. Raymond Heiser has been involved in church ministries for over 60 years, ranging from being a Sunday School teacher, a lay minister, to planting and pastoring a church. Much of this time was spent in discipling men. He was also involved with a mission ministry in Oaxaca, Mexico making numerous trips there to equip pastors. Dr. Heiser taught on the university level for ten years and worked as a research statistician at the R&D center of a major petroleum company. He and his wife, Lanora, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They are the parents of two daughters and have five grandchildren. Dr. Heiser has enjoyed vegetable gardening for many years as his family enjoys the fresh produce and he likes to see his crop grow. He also enjoys working out, riding his bicycle and studying.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Following Jesus as a Disciple is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Raymond Heiser, Salem Author Services, (918) 214-2044, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press