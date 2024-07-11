Comprehensive Book on Discipleship Bridges the Information Gap For New Disciples

Xulon Press presents a teaching ideal for pastors, youth and small group leaders or anyone interested in following Jesus as a disciple and growing a relationship with Him.
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dr. Raymond Heiser provides a thoughtful, interesting exploration about discipleship in Following Jesus as a Disciple($17.99, paperback, 9781662899638; $8.99, e-book, 9781662899645).
Having been involved in church ministries for more than 6 decades, Dr. Heiser has valuable knowledge and experience with discipleship. In his book, he provides thought-provoking answers to questions such as what a disciple is, how disciples are made, and what is the purpose of being a disciple other than just obeying the Master's command? Readers will be interested to discover some patterns and processes for becoming a mature disciple that Dr. Heiser explores in detail. He wants readers to know that being a disciple comes with its share of challenges in the form of external and internal opposition. However, through careful investigation on his part, Dr. Heiser thoroughly explains to disciples that alertness and recognition of these challenges is the key to dealing with the adversity. The book also covers several of Jesus' practices in addition to encouraging disciples to follow His lead by teaching others and demonstrating all that He taught and accomplished.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Heiser said, "When using other discipleship materials through the years, I often added material to bridge gaps for new disciples. As the additional material accumulated and through the urging of students, the decision was made to incorporate it all into a book on discipleship."
Dr. Raymond Heiser has been involved in church ministries for over 60 years, ranging from being a Sunday School teacher, a lay minister, to planting and pastoring a church. Much of this time was spent in discipling men. He was also involved with a mission ministry in Oaxaca, Mexico making numerous trips there to equip pastors. Dr. Heiser taught on the university level for ten years and worked as a research statistician at the R&D center of a major petroleum company. He and his wife, Lanora, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They are the parents of two daughters and have five grandchildren. Dr. Heiser has enjoyed vegetable gardening for many years as his family enjoys the fresh produce and he likes to see his crop grow. He also enjoys working out, riding his bicycle and studying.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Following Jesus as a Disciple is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
