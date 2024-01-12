Comprehensive ezW2 2023 Tax Preparation Software Updated With QB Data Import Feature

ezW2 2023 tax preparation software is now available for Quickbooks customers to import data for 2023 year filing. Post this

New and returning clients are able to seamlessly process W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms, in-house. The application has also been approved by the SSA to print W2 and W3 copy A on plain white paper. No expensive red ink forms required!

Beginning at only $49 for the paper printing version (efile, pdf and import version is an additional cost). ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms.

Clients interested in ezW2 can download and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at halfpricesoft.com. The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark and the efile feature is disabled until the license key is purchased and added.

The main features included in the latest version include:

NEW data import feature for Quickbooks clients white paper printing for Copy A so pre-printed forms are needed for only Copy A.

ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily

ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites for customers to enter the data one by one

ezW2 supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 11 systems. It can also run on Windows 10, and 8. Starting at 49.00, ezW2/1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 software today a at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,

accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software,

1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.

Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help

Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

