Comprehensive Logistics Honors 30 Years of Ingenuity, Innovation and the People Behind It

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comprehensive Logistics (CLI), a leading integrated inbound-to-manufacturing (I2M) logistics provider, celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking decades of innovation, quality execution, and customer-focused supply chain solutions.
From its roots in traditional warehousing and transportation in 1995, CLI has evolved into a technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) partner for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Its operations integrate highly engineered systems and deep process expertise, enabling CLI's teams to deliver precision, reliability, and scalable performance for its customers.
Today, CLI leverages advanced machine-learning algorithms, vision-AI systems, real-time quality controls, and its proprietary STREMETM warehouse management system (WMS) — enhancing accuracy, speed, and visibility across high-volume manufacturing supply chains.
Milestones of a 30-Year Journey
Technology & Engineering: CLI has consistently invested in material-flow engineering, automation, machine-learning optimization, vision-AI inspection, and real-time visibility — transforming warehouses from static storage facilities into lean, high-velocity, quality-driven logistics environments. Unlike off-the-shelf solutions, CLI's proprietary STREMETM WMS is continuously enhanced to meet each customer's unique operational needs. Designed specifically for I2M logistics, STREME unifies advanced planning, real-time visibility, quality controls, and performance analytics within a single platform, delivering precision, transparency, and confidence at every touchpoint.
People & Partnership: At the heart of CLI's success are its people. For 30 years, its teams have embodied a culture of collaboration, ownership, and initiative — turning ideas into measurable results for customers each day. CLI also invests in lasting partnerships, prioritizing talent development, proactive communication, and close customer alignment. Through ongoing training and shared accountability, CLI builds trust and long-term value for every partner it serves.
Process & Improvement: CLI's culture of continuous improvement is grounded in lean methodology, disciplined quality systems, and the Plan-Do-Check-Act approach. Today, these principles are further strengthened by data science, predictive analytics, and machine-learning insights. Every process is measured, refined, and optimized to eliminate waste, prevent defects, and ensure consistent, scalable performance — even in the most complex logistics environments.
Performance & Expertise: CLI leverages decades of industry knowledge and technology-enabled precision to support complex, high-volume just-in-time and just-in-sequence operations with exceptional reliability. Advanced systems, process engineering, and real-time visibility combine to reduce errors, minimize disruptions, and enhance supply chain resilience. This performance-driven approach allows customers to scale with confidence, maintain continuity, and exceed expectations in a rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape. By consistently delivering measurable outcomes, CLI's commitment to quality, efficiency, and innovation makes it a trusted partner for high-precision, high-velocity manufacturing logistics.
A Legacy Built on Core Values
Over three decades, CLI's mission has remained consistent: to empower customers with precision, seamless execution, and confidence. Guided by values of precision, bold innovation, accountability, respect, safety, and exceeding expectations, CLI continues to refine operations to support this mission.
Looking Ahead: The Next Chapter in I2M Logistics
As CLI celebrates this milestone, it remains focused on shaping the future of logistics — smarter, faster, and more connected than ever. Continued investment in technology, engineering, people, and process will drive accelerated performance for customers across automotive and industrial sectors.
CLI invites customers, partners, and stakeholders to stay connected and follow upcoming announcements, innovations, and success stories as it embarks on the next 30 years.
Discover more: CLI's 30 Years of Progress Powered by People & Technology.
Comprehensive Logistics (CLI) is a full-service inbound-to-manufacturing logistics partner specializing in high-volume, high-velocity, and highly complex operations, including warehouse management, value-added services, sequencing, transportation, and sub-assembly manufacturing. By integrating advanced technology, data-driven insights, and process engineering with experienced teams, CLI delivers high-precision, reliable logistics solutions tailored to evolving customer needs.
