COMPUCHILD Collaborates with LGS Recreation Partners to Offer Entrepreneurial STEAM Enrichment Classes in Los Gatos-Saratoga

COMPUCHILD started working with LGS Recreation during the Summer of 2024 and offered traditional Summer Camps and Summer Fun classes that were very well received by the community. Building on the success of its programs, COMPUCHILD will be launching several interesting camps on topics related to Writing Engaging Blogs, Picture Frame Animation, Investing in Stocks and Bonds, and Preparing a Startup Pitch. In addition, the leading after-school children's education franchise will launch three classes to encourage students to participate in national competitions such as The National Science Bowl® (NSB), FIRST® LEGO® League, and The National Ethics Bowl. COMPUCHILD's three classes on Financial Awareness, Persuasive Debating, and The Power of AI and ML will also be launched as after-school enrichment classes.

COMPUCHILD's President spoke passionately about the importance of this collaboration: "As technological advancements like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) continue to reshape the workforce, it's more important than ever to equip every child with the skills to succeed in tomorrow's economy. Early access to STEM and entrepreneurial education is essential to preparing students for the rapidly evolving job market. This partnership with LGS is a natural fit, as their vision aligns perfectly with ours. At COMPUCHILD, we've always emphasized the value of in-person, interactive learning—especially for younger students. In an age when AI chatbots can assist with homework, students must have the opportunity to engage directly with educators who can guide them through the learning process. Our low student-to-teacher ratio ensures that every child receives the personalized attention they need to thrive. Our recognition and STEM Provider Certification from Cognia further affirm our commitment to delivering world-class education."

In addition to this new collaboration with LGS recreation, COMPUCHILD is continuing to expand its influence, working alongside organizations such as DPIE in the Dublin Unified School District (California), PlayCV in the Castro Valley Unified School District (California), Lammersville Unified School District (California), Fremont Unified School District (California), Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (California), San Ramon Valley Unified School District (California), and the Round Rock Independent School District (Texas).

Franchisees of COMPUCHILD are transforming communities by offering a wide range of enrichment programs across elementary schools, after-school centers, community facilities, and even birthday parties. These programs not only provide essential STEM and entrepreneurship education but also instill financial literacy, communication skills, and ethical decision-making, ensuring that students are equipped for success in all aspects of life. By becoming a franchisee, individuals have the unique opportunity to own and operate their businesses while positively impacting their community and shaping the next generation of leaders. A COMPUCHILD franchisee fully dedicated to the Los Gatos-Saratoga territory has just started operating and working with LGS Recreation.

The COMPUCHILD franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math)-focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten, elementary, and middle school levels in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training, and constant support to its franchisees, COMPUCHILD strives to be the best children's education franchise. COMPUCHILD's after-school enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a very young age. COMPUCHILD's mission is to nurture ethical and entrepreneurial children through after-school enrichment.

