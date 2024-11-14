COMPUCHILD Franchise Expands into British Columbia, Canada with New Franchisee Starting in the City of Richmond

The prompt and personalized support we have received thus far has been phenomenal Post this

COMPUCHILD is proud to be the first children's education franchise to introduce the innovative concept of Entrepreneurial STEAM™. Our enrichment programs are designed around four essential pillars that help children develop an entrepreneurial mindset: technology, financial awareness, communication, and ethics. Technology plays a pivotal role in shaping progress, but financial awareness is key to ensuring that innovations are practical and viable. Effective communication is vital for building teams and inspiring others to collaborate on new ideas. Finally, ethics provides the framework for determining whether an innovation is socially responsible. At COMPUCHILD, we aim to instill entrepreneurial thinking in children from an early age, equipping them with the skills to adapt, embrace new technologies, and navigate the future with confidence.

COMPUCHILD of Richmond, BC plans to offer innovative and fun after-school programs focused on robotics, clean technology, designing and building with 3D pens, electrical circuits, video game design using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), financial literacy, investment, and entrepreneurship. These classes will be offered in a wide variety of formats ranging from after-school classes at elementary schools, programs at private after-school centers, weekend enrichment programs, full-day holiday camps, and summer programs. In addition, the franchisees are committed to collaborating with the City of Richmond through their Parks and Recreation programs.

"By offering a diverse range of programming, we aim to make these cutting-edge, STEM, STEAM, and entrepreneurial-focused courses accessible to as many children as possible," said Paul Persius, the new COMPUCHILD franchisee. "As professionals involved in children's education, we wanted to bring quality after-school enrichment to our community at a reasonable price. Most importantly, we believe that while education needs to be entertaining, children must learn scientific and engineering concepts through enrichment classes. We looked at many education franchises and found that COMPUCHILD's curriculum was the most relevant and thought-provoking in the current world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The franchise's focus on entrepreneurship is unique as it helps children think about practical applications of technology which is very important, in our view. We did not find any franchise offering where we could have the opportunity to teach financial awareness and entrepreneurship, along with a diverse set of classes focused on STEM and STEAM. The prompt and personalized support we have received thus far has been phenomenal. We can see the franchisor's dedication to quality and ethicality."

COMPUCHILD's President Shubhra Kant expressed enthusiasm about the new expansion. "We are excited to welcome the Abellana brothers to the COMPUCHILD family. We are confident that their excitement and dedication will have a positive impact on the Richmond community, helping children develop the essential skills they need to succeed in an ever-evolving world. For over 25 years, COMPUCHILD has been a trusted leader in after-school enrichment, as indicated by the various recognitions that the franchise has received. At COMPUCHILD, we've always prioritized hands-on, interactive learning experiences—especially for young learners. Our recognition and STEM Provider Certification from Cognia further underscore our commitment to providing exceptional education. As COMPUCHILD franchisees, individuals gain the opportunity to own their business while making a meaningful contribution to their community and helping to shape the innovators and entrepreneurs of tomorrow."

The COMPUCHILD franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math)-focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten, elementary, and middle school levels in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training, and constant support to its franchisees, COMPUCHILD strives to be the best children's education franchise. COMPUCHILD's after-school enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a young age. COMPUCHILD's mission is to nurture ethical and entrepreneurial children through after-school enrichment.

