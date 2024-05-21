CompuChild's North Austin Students Shine Bright at the Mathematical Olympiads

One member of the team achieved the most prestigious Dr. George Lenchner award for a perfect score Post this

Excited by the achievements of children, CompuChild's North Austin franchisee and Program Director Ms. Hiray commented, "I initiated this effort and encouraged children to participate in the MOEMS contest to spark their interest in math. It's incredibly fulfilling to see children excel in the competition. What's even more heartening is to experience the joy of teamwork that they shared while going through this year-long experience. Our experienced and dedicated teachers created a supportive ecosystem and an inquisitive environment which not only boosted the math skills of our students, but also made learning STEM subjects like math extremely fun and enjoyable. It's clear that when children feel supported and motivated, they thrive and excel together. I am already experiencing the positive effects of this exciting achievement in the community as more and more students are approaching us to participate in this program."

Given the extraordinary performance of the CompuChild team in the MOEMS contest, 18 of the team members were invited to participate in the prestigious 2024 Central Texas Math Tournament, held at the Doss Elementary School in Austin, Texas. These team members participated in various math tournaments at the individual and team levels. CompuChild is proud to announce that our students achieved remarkable success, securing numerous individual awards. At the team level, following intense tie-breaker rounds, one of our three teams tied for first place in the tournament.

Talking about this excellent achievement, the President of CompuChild stated, "At CompuChild, we've always championed the irreplaceable value of in-person education, particularly for young learners. Amidst the rise of AI chatbots and automated responses, it's becoming incrementally hard to determine the true learning that students are acquiring. In light of this, the importance of direct student-educator interaction is becoming ever-so-critical. As a premier STEM franchise, CompuChild is committed to staying at the forefront of fostering interactive relationships between educators and learners. We prioritize maintaining low student-teacher ratios within our in-person classes and have structured our curricula such that we evaluate the progress and learning of students during class time. This approach underscores our commitment to facilitating dynamic and engaging learning experiences, regardless of the educational setting. The performance of our students both at the individual and the team level at the MOEMS is a testament to the diligent work done by our teachers and program directors who have truly kindled an interest for math in these young minds."

CompuChild franchisees provide after-school and enrichment classes for children, emphasizing entrepreneurship, STEM, and STEAM. These classes are offered at elementary schools, after-school centers, preschools, community centers, and dedicated centers, even available for fun-filled birthday parties. With a distinct focus on entrepreneurship, incorporating technology, financial literacy, communication, and ethics, CompuChild franchisees are not only making a positive impact in society but also enjoying fulfilling and independent professional lives.

About COMPUCHILD

The CompuChild franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten, elementary, and middle school levels in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training, and constant support to its franchisees, CompuChild strives to be the best children's education franchise. CompuChild believes that there is no substitute for in-person education, especially for young children, and the significance of direct interactions between students and educators will only grow with time. CompuChild's enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a very young age. CompuChild's mission is to "nurture ethical and entrepreneurial children through after-school enrichment."

Media Contact

CompuChild, COMPUCHILD, (341) 777-8000, [email protected], https://compuchild.com/own-a-franchise/

SOURCE COMPUCHILD