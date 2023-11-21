Compugen Acquires Leading Québec-based IT Solution Provider CPU Service d'ordinateur inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary C.P.U. Design Inc.

"The addition of CPU allows two Canadian IT forces to come together as allies, embarking on a shared go-to-market strategy that is human-centered and technology-enabled. CPU's unique culture seamlessly aligns with Compugen's core values to be curious, collaborative, and driven." -Harry Zarek Post this

CPU has solidified its position as a leader in delivering IT infrastructure products and services across Québec and Ontario, with a growing footprint in Western Canada. Over nearly four decades, CPU has earned a stellar reputation, serving a wide spectrum of Canadian retailers and established commercial and public sector clients.

CPU's CEO, Lotfi Ghattas, expresses excitement stating, "our team looks forward to becoming part of Compugen. This strategic decision will provide our employees with incredible career opportunities while continuing to support our clients with technology insights and ideas to better their personal and professional experiences. Our unwavering focus on modernizing and safeguarding our customers' infrastructure perfectly aligns with Compugen's expanded portfolio, enriching the communities we serve."

"To innovate industries, transform businesses, connect communities, and drive meaningful change, we must think bigger, reach broader, and act bolder," Harry passionately states. "The addition of CPU allows two Canadian IT forces to come together as allies, embarking on a shared go-to-market strategy that is human-centered and technology-enabled. CPU's unique culture seamlessly aligns with Compugen's core values to be curious, collaborative, and driven. This acquisition accelerates our mission to help organizations realize new possibilities."

Stéphan Wener, CPU's Executive Vice President, adds, "I am tremendously excited about joining Compugen, as it represents a significant opportunity for our employees and customers alike. Our skills and focus are perfectly matched, and this acquisition enhances our current service offerings, particularly in Service Desk, Infrastructure, Security, and Cloud. Moreover, Compugen's commitment to their Green4Good initiative complements our shared sustainability endeavors."

Guided by Compugen's World View–a focused portfolio created to ensure that every institution and organization across Canada can have a Technology Ally in their corner–the acquisition will provide strategic outcomes for current business drivers in Hybrid IT, Modern Workspace, Connected + Secured Networking, and Service + Delivery.

In a nod to the strong brand CPU has built over the years, Compugen will retain the name CPU, heralding a new era as "CPU, a Compugen Group of Companies." The definitive purchase agreement takes immediate effect, with the transaction expected to conclude by the end of November.

About CPU

Since 1984, CPU has been an industry leader in information technology in Québec, offering its expertise in technology, infrastructure, product deployment, technical support and professional services. CPU provides its customers with a high level of satisfaction, by offering quality services that are valued and recognized by its partners and the industry.

About Compugen, Inc.

As Canada's largest privately-owned and operated Technology Ally, we help organizations realize new possibilities. To innovate industries, transform businesses, connect communities, and drive meaningful change, we must think bigger, reach broader, and act bolder. Through knowledge, curiosity, and collaboration, Compugen helps organizations delivering experience by design. This is what it means to be human-centered and technology-enabled. Get an ally in your technology journey. Visit http://www.compugen.com to start now.

