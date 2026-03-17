Compunnel Healthcare Achieves Joint Commission Health Care Staffing Services Certification

Compunnel Healthcare achieved Health Care Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission following an independent evaluation of its governance, quality oversight, and healthcare workforce practices.
WOBURN, Mass., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compunnel Healthcare achieved certification through The Joint Commission's Health Care Staffing Services program following an independent evaluation of its healthcare staffing operations.
Participation in the Health Care Staffing Services Certification program is voluntary and reflects a leadership decision by Compunnel Healthcare to pursue external validation of the governance, quality oversight, and operational accountability that support its healthcare staffing services for healthcare organizations, partners, and healthcare professionals.
"Pursuing Joint Commission certification was a deliberate leadership decision," said Neville Gupta, EVP, Healthcare Strategy & Enterprise Solutions at Compunnel Healthcare. "It reflects the standards we choose to operate by, the accountability we hold ourselves to, and the level of trust we aim to provide to the healthcare organizations and professionals we support."
The Health Care Staffing Services Certification evaluates how healthcare staffing organizations establish governance, manage operational risk, oversee quality, and support consistent workforce practices within regulated healthcare environments. Certification signifies alignment with applicable Joint Commission standards and includes ongoing oversight through periodic reviews and evaluations.
The Joint Commission is an independent, nonprofit organization recognized for developing standards and evaluating healthcare organizations and programs internationally.
About Compunnel Healthcare
Compunnel Healthcare provides healthcare staffing services and workforce solutions to hospitals, health systems, and related healthcare organizations. The company operates within the Compunnel family of companies, which has invested in proprietary workforce technology developed in-house over more than 30 years and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies 12 times.
Learn More:
Independent verification of Compunnel Healthcare's Joint Commission certification
Joint Commission certification overview:
Joint Commission Certification – Compunnel Healthcare
Media Contact
Compunnel Healthcare Communications, Compunnel Healthcare, 1 (609) 606-9010, [email protected], https://compunnelhealthcare.com
SOURCE Compunnel Healthcare
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