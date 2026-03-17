Compunnel Healthcare Achieves Joint Commission Health Care Staffing Services Certification

Compunnel Healthcare achieved Health Care Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission following an independent evaluation of its governance, quality oversight, and healthcare workforce practices.

WOBURN, Mass., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compunnel Healthcare achieved certification through The Joint Commission's Health Care Staffing Services program following an independent evaluation of its healthcare staffing operations.

Participation in the Health Care Staffing Services Certification program is voluntary and reflects a leadership decision by Compunnel Healthcare to pursue external validation of the governance, quality oversight, and operational accountability that support its healthcare staffing services for healthcare organizations, partners, and healthcare professionals.