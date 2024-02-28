Compustar Releases New Solution to Stop Car Theft from Relay Attacks

Firstech Compustar Announces "Secure Push-to-Start" Accessory to Disable Ignition Start Button While Security System is Armed
SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firstech, the makers of Compustar and DroneMobile vehicle security solutions, is excited to announce the release of the SPTS-U, a universal accessory for preventing car theft from relay attacks.
With the rising popularity of push-to-start ignitions, car thieves across North America are exploiting a vulnerability with these vehicles through "relay attacks". These attacks involve amplifying the factory key's signal to the vehicle to unlock the doors and drive the vehicle away. Security experts estimate that 96% of vehicles with push-to-start ignitions are vulnerable to these attacks.
Firstech's new SPTS-U accessory, also known as "Secure Push-to-Start", directly blocks relay attacks by deactivating the push-to-start button until the driver is authenticated. Authentication can only be performed by disarming the alarm with an aftermarket remote (such as Compustar) or DroneMobile App. Without authentication, car thieves will be blocked from starting the vehicle, even if they have access to the factory key.
The "Secure Push-to-Start" accessory can be added to any Compustar security system and is compatible with all vehicles that utilize these types of ignitions. The accessory includes a compact module with integrated relays, streamlining the installation process while remaining discreet inside of the dashboard.
"We are proud to offer a simple but effective solution to a modern problem," shares Firstech's Technical Support Manager, Wade Beebe.
The SPTS-U (part #: FTI-SPTS-U-5PK) is available wherever Compustar and DroneMobile systems are sold and installed. In order to add "Secure Push-to-Start" to a vehicle, a Compustar or DroneMobile security system must also be installed.
To find an Authorized Retailer near you, please visit www.compustar.com.
About Firstech:
Firstech is a connected car company from Seattle, Washington that creates solutions for enhancing driver safety, comfort, and convenience. The company's main brands include Compustar, DroneMobile, and Momento.
