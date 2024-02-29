Computer Enhancement Systems, Inc.: Celebrating 30 years in business

Rich states, "Business automation is the key to business success, for any business, regardless of the industry." Post this

After 25 years on Route 26, CES pulled up its roots and moved to a professional office building at 1530 Tilco Drive to better serve its corporate clients. CES' client base has expanded from Frederick, Maryland to Virginia, Colorado and California.

Over 30 years, CES has evolved from selling 486 site-built computers to virtualized servers and cloud hosting from its CES data center. To date, the company has completed over 140,000 work order requests and counting. Rich states, "Business automation is the key to business success, for any business, regardless of the industry." CES considers it a pleasure meeting the IT needs of Frederick businesses and beyond for the past 30 years and is looking forward to meeting client's ever-changing IT needs in the years to come.

CES would like to thank all of the loyal clients that they have had the opportunity to serve during the past 30 years.

