Computer Enhancement Systems, Inc.: Celebrating 30 years in business

Computer Enhancement Systems, Inc. has reached a three-decade milestone of serving the Maryland region delivering quality IT service
FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirty years ago, Rich Robertson founded Computer Enhancement Systems, Inc. (CES). With over a dozen local competitors, CES has survived as the longest running IT company in Frederick, MD. CES has matured from a simple break/fix business model into a Managed Service Provider (MSP) offering Advanced Cyber Security and compliance.
In the 1994, CES opened a small office in the back of a vacant gas station on Route 26 in Frederick, Maryland. Within the first year, to enable the business to grow, CES would need to expand their real estate footprint and made a strategic move by converting the entire gas station into a retail store front.
After 25 years on Route 26, CES pulled up its roots and moved to a professional office building at 1530 Tilco Drive to better serve its corporate clients. CES' client base has expanded from Frederick, Maryland to Virginia, Colorado and California.
Over 30 years, CES has evolved from selling 486 site-built computers to virtualized servers and cloud hosting from its CES data center. To date, the company has completed over 140,000 work order requests and counting. Rich states, "Business automation is the key to business success, for any business, regardless of the industry." CES considers it a pleasure meeting the IT needs of Frederick businesses and beyond for the past 30 years and is looking forward to meeting client's ever-changing IT needs in the years to come.
CES would like to thank all of the loyal clients that they have had the opportunity to serve during the past 30 years.
