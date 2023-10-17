Computer Guidance Corporation Named as one of The Top Construction Technology Firms™ by Construction Executive magazine

"Computer Guidance Corporation is extremely honored to be named a leading provider of construction management software by Construction Executive magazine," said Michael Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation. Tweet this

Computer Guidance Corporation was recognized in Technology Product Categories in Accounting and Job Costing, Document Management/Document Imaging, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Financial Technology (Invoicing, Payments, Payroll, Lien Waivers, Tax, etc.), and Project Management, Collaboration and Scheduling.

"Computer Guidance Corporation is extremely honored to be named a leading provider of construction management software by Construction Executive magazine," said Michael Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation. "Our cloud- and web-based, construction-specific ERP solution, eCMS, helps commercial contractors achieve new levels of operational productivity, improved day-to-day efficiency, and greater ongoing profitability by serving up highly usable real-time business information."

Computer Guidance Corporation is a strategic partner focused solely on the construction business, bringing decades of experience and critical thinking skills along with technical know-how and cutting-edge software to meet the needs of commercial contractors. CGC continues to blaze a trail for frontrunners of the construction industry to follow as they grow their business with more efficient digital workflows and highly productive database solutions.

Computer Guidance Corporation customers span three key segments – general contractor, specialty, heavy/highway – and range from $25M to $500B in annual revenue. CGC employees are greatly prepared and well positioned to put these customers first and are charged with the goal of true collaboration through our joint involvement in ongoing development initiatives, advisory boards, regional user conferences and more.

About Computer Guidance Corporation

With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.

Media Contact

Victoria Satran, Computer Guidance Corporation, 4804447000, [email protected], https://computerguidance.com/

