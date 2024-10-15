Computer Guidance Corporation Recognized as a Top Construction Technology Firm by Construction Executive Magazine

"Our eCMS ERP solution helps contractors achieve better productivity and profitability and improved efficiency by serving up highly usable real-time business insights." Michael Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation Post this

After sorting through the submissions, the magazine highlighted the top firms, and Computer Guidance Corporation made the cut.

Computer Guidance Corporation earned recognition in multiple Technology Product Categories, including Accounting and Job Costing, Document Management/Document Imaging, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Financial Technology (Invoicing, Payments, Payroll, Lien Waivers, Tax, etc.), as well as Project Management, Collaboration, and Scheduling.

"We're truly honored to be recognized as a top provider of construction management software by Construction Executive magazine," said Michael Bihlmeier, President of Computer Guidance Corporation. "Our eCMS ERP solution helps contractors achieve better productivity and profitability and improved efficiency by serving up highly usable real-time business insights."

As a company dedicated exclusively to construction, Computer Guidance Corporation brings decades of industry knowledge combined with the latest technology to help commercial contractors streamline their workflows and boost efficiency.

With clients ranging from $25 million to $500 billion in revenue, CGC's solutions serve a wide variety of general contractors, specialty contractors, and heavy/highway contractors. The company works closely with its clients through collaborative initiatives like product advisory groups and user conferences to ensure its technology continues to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

About Computer Guidance Corporation

Computer Guidance Corporation provides the leading construction ERP solution, supporting financial management, project management, business intelligence, mobile solutions, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC supports thousands of users across North America. CGC is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global network of construction software makers that serves more than 500,000 users in 40 countries.

