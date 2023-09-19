Computer Guidance Corporation Releases Enhanced, Innovative Financial Reporting Capability

"eCMS Financial Reporting functionality provides our clients with a holistic view of their financial and operational performance in standard formats while having the drill-down capability to analyze down to the transaction level in real time." Tweet this

"eCMS Financial Reporting functionality provides our clients with a holistic view of their financial and operational performance in standard formats while having the drill-down capability to analyze down to the transaction level in real time," stated Steven Gross, Vice President of Client Solutions, Computer Guidance Corporation. "With CGC's enhanced Financial Reporting capability, our clients will benefit significantly from the convenience and ease of use of this new reporting tool."

About Computer Guidance Corporation

With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.

Media Contact

Victoria Satran, Computer Guidance Corporation, 4804447000, [email protected], https://computerguidance.com/

SOURCE Computer Guidance Corporation