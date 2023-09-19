Computer Guidance Corporation Releases Enhanced, Innovative Financial Reporting Capability

Computer Guidance Corporation today announced the release of a newly enhanced, innovative Financial Reporting functionality that provides internal and external project stakeholders, decision-makers and executives with real-time information in customizable yet standardized Financial Reporting formats.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, today announced the release of a newly enhanced, innovative Financial Reporting functionality that provides internal and external project stakeholders, decision-makers and executives with real-time information in customizable yet standardized Financial Reporting formats. All reports are built from a single source of financial and operational data, the eCMS ERP database structure.
The Financial Reporting functionality delivers real-time views of financial statements, including consolidated Income Statements and Balance Sheets with standard reporting techniques where clients can track revenues, margins, overall costs, WIP costs, manhours per business unit, division, or department. These statements can be viewed, analyzed, and shared internally and externally via email or through interactive dashboards and views, and can also be exported to Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and Adobe PDF for further editing and distribution.
"eCMS Financial Reporting functionality provides our clients with a holistic view of their financial and operational performance in standard formats while having the drill-down capability to analyze down to the transaction level in real time," stated Steven Gross, Vice President of Client Solutions, Computer Guidance Corporation. "With CGC's enhanced Financial Reporting capability, our clients will benefit significantly from the convenience and ease of use of this new reporting tool."
About Computer Guidance Corporation
With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.
