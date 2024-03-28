Computer Guidance Corporation Successfully Passes SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Audits For Its Cloud Hosting Systems, Services, and Associated Processes Assurance provided by CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP in Accordance with Attestation Standards Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, today announced receipt of its annual System and Organization Control (SOC) SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II attestation engagement reports for the eCMS Hosting Service system that was designed and implemented throughout the period January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

The trust services reports provide independent validation that Computer Guidance Corporation's security, availability, and confidentiality controls operated in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountant (AICPA) applicable Trust Services Criteria (TSC) as a result of an examination of the description of a service organization's system and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of controls involving a number of factors such as security, availability, and confidentiality outlined in the audit report.

The audits reviewed several processes and procedures that have been implemented by Computer Guidance to proactively manage the cloud environments that host the eCMS system, associated Tier III data centers.

"Computer Guidance Corporation's commitment to strong internal controls supporting its service commitments and system requirements in regard to their cloud-based hosted system solutions and services is evident in these reports," stated Michael Nyman, Director of Risk Management, CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP. "Computer Guidance Corporation's successful completion of both SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II attestations demonstrates its integrity, accountability, and commitment to its clients, partners, and industry. Computer Guidance customers can be confident that controls described within the report are accurately depicted and were operating as represented during these engagement periods."

"The successful completion of our SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II examination audits provides Computer Guidance's clients with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data, systems and cloud hosting environments are in line with industry standards and best practices and that we are committed to and making every investment to establish and maintain the most stringent controls needed to ensure the highest level of security and compliance," stated Michael Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation.

About Computer Guidance Corporation

With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.

Media Contact

Victoria Satran, Computer Guidance Corporation, 4804447000, [email protected], https://computerguidance.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Computer Guidance Corporation