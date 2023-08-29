Computer Guidance Corporation Successfully Passes SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Audits For Its Cloud Hosting Systems, Services, and Associated Processes

"The successful completion of our SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II audits provides Computer Guidance's clients with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data, systems and cloud hosting environments are in line with industry standards. Tweet this

"The successful completion of our SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II examination audits provides Computer Guidance's clients with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data, systems and cloud hosting environments are in line with industry standards and best practices and that we are committed to and making every investment to establish and maintain the most stringent controls needed to ensure the highest level of security and compliance," stated Michael Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation.

About Computer Guidance Corporation

With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.

Media Contact

Victoria Satran, Computer Guidance Corporation, 4804447000, [email protected], https://computerguidance.com/

