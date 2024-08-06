Computer Guidance Customer, JP Cullen, Reaps the Benefits of eCMS Connect for Corpay

With the implementation of eCMS Connect for Corpay, we have streamlined our employee expense and vendor payment workflows, driving increased satisfaction with employees, partners and our bottom line." Jeff Spiegelhoff, CFO, JP Cullen Post this

"We needed an automated payment system that eliminates the tedious, labor-intensive administrative tasks that are associated with vendor and employee payment processing. With the implementation of eCMS Connect for Corpay, we have streamlined our employee expense and vendor payment workflows, driving increased satisfaction with employees, partners and our bottom line," stated Jeff Spiegelhoff, CFO, JP Cullen.

"We are thrilled with our ongoing partnership with Computer Guidance Corporation. Their eCMS Connect for Corpay solution has proven to be an invaluable asset, helping our mutual clients like JP Cullen achieve remarkable efficiencies and cost savings in their payment processes. We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration and driving further innovations together," said Chenic Dinkel, Partner Relationship Manager, Corpay.

According to Mike Bihlmeier, President of Computer Guidance Corporation, "Commercial contractors in today's business environment demand continuous process improvements to heighten productivity, reduce unnecessary expenses, and drive every competitive advantage possible to strengthen their profitability. eCMS Connect for Corpay delivers a simple yet sophisticated solution and adds profit back to the bottom line."

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P 500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (e.g. fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and accounts payable (e.g. paying vendors).

Through its unified spend management platform, Corpay Complete, Corpay offers a range of solutions including Payments Automation, Invoice Automation, Procure-to-Pay, Expense Management, and Commercial Card programs. These solutions empower clients to automate, secure, and streamline business payments while reducing overall costs. An S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 company, Corpay processes 1.9 billion transactions annually and is the #1 B2B commercial Mastercard® issuer in North America.

This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit http://www.corpay.com.

About Computer Guidance Corporation

With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.

Media Contact

Victoria Satran, Computer Guidance Corporation, 4804447000, [email protected], https://computerguidance.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Computer Guidance Corporation