Computer Software Assurance for FDA-Regulated Industries, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Understanding the specific scenarios and circumstances where computer software assurance is most beneficial will allow organizations to make informed decisions when it comes to software validation, ultimately ensuring compliance. Attendees will also learn how to maintain the appropriate records to meet FDA requirements to establish appropriate assurance activities and records.

As the regulatory landscape becomes increasingly complex, staying ahead of the curve is crucial. Join this webinar to embrace the future of software compliance and learn how to navigate regulatory requirements more effectively to elevate a company's success.

Register for the live webinar taking place on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 10am PDT (12pm CDT / 1pm EDT) featuring speakers Kevin Marcial, CSV/CSA Services Manager, Principal Validation Specialist, Performance Validation; and Hemadri Doma, QA Computer System Validation Engineer III, Tolmar Inc.

