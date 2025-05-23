COMPUTEX 2025 - Beyond Immersion: Thermaltake Unveils New Additions to Its Sim Racing Lineup

Our latest additions mark a new chapter in sim racing for Thermaltake. We're pushing boundaries in realism, design, and accessibility to give enthusiasts more ways to experience... Post this

GR700 Racing Simulator Cockpit in Future Dusk Colorway

The GR700 Racing Simulator Cockpit is built for serious sim racers seeking precision and performance. With a fully adjustable seat position and a reinforced frame, it offers exceptional stability during intense sessions. Engineered to handle strong force feedback, the GR700 delivers an immersive and true-to-life racing experience.

Key Features:

Compatible with Direct Drive and Belt Drive wheels

Supports all major steering wheels, pedals, and shifters on the market

Features a race car–inspired design with high adjustability, immersive feel, and durable construction

Built from high-strength tubular steel and reinforced with industrial-grade bracing to support Direct Drive wheels up to 25Nm and heavy-duty pedals

Integrated cable management to keep setup clean and organized

Includes a VESA-compatible monitor mount that supports ultra-wide screens up to a 49" curved monitor

Built-in RGB lighting enhances immersion and style

Features Future Dusk colorway that complements Thermaltake's PC components for a cohesive and stylish setup

GM9 6DOF Motion Platform

The GM9 6DOF Motion Platform offers a dynamic and realistic simulation experience with six degrees of freedom: surge, sway, heave, roll, pitch, and yaw. It combines high-precision motion technology with SimTools software compatibility and features a maximum velocity of 850mm and acceleration up to 0.54G, delivering smooth, responsive, and true-to-life movement for racing simulations.

Key Features:

Full 6-DOF motion: surge, sway, heave, roll, pitch, and yaw

All-in-one motion simulator that brings the excitement of the virtual world to life for a truly immersive experience

Exceptional movement repeatability with consistent vibrations and highly repeatable motion

Realistic motion and vibrations that accurately reflect in-game or simulation scenarios for maximum realism

Power-efficient design that operates using a standard electrical socket

GR900 Racing Simulator Cockpit

The GR900 Racing Simulator Cockpit is Thermaltake's most advanced and rigid sim racing platform to date. Built with heavy-duty 160mm x 40mm anodized aluminum profiles and reinforced with sandwich plates, it delivers uncompromising stability.

Key Features:

Constructed with 160mm x 40mm anodized aluminum extrusion profiles for superior strength and durability

2mm profile wall thickness for added structural integrity

Heavy-duty profiles and a rigid frame with pre-drilled holes and sandwich plates provide exceptional rigidity and a zero-flex experience

Dedicated wheel mounting system supports direct drive wheels up to 30+ Nm with optimized mounting solutions

Adjustable pedal mount system allows for high or low configurations and fine-tuned positioning

Supports optional free-standing or integrated monitor stands for single, dual, or triple-display setups

Racing seat sold separately for a customizable sim racing experience

GK500 Go-Kart Simulator Cockpit

The GK500 Go-Kart Simulator Cockpit is designed to deliver a true karting experience for both children and adults. With its go-kart–style seating position, adjustable components, and broad compatibility with popular racing hardware, the GK500 offers a comfortable, immersive platform for casual play, sim racing, and even training. It's also compatible with the GM5 motion system for added realism.

Key Features:

Go-kart–style design built for kart racing and general sim racing games

Accommodates both children and adults with an ergonomic seating position for comfort and immersion

Compatible with a wide range of steering wheels, from belt-drive to direct drive

Adjustable seat, handlebar, and pedal positions allow users to fine-tune their racing posture

Ideal for training setups and supports the GM5 motion system for enhanced realism

GR300 Racing Simulator Cockpit

The GR300 Racing Simulator Cockpit offers an affordable yet feature-rich solution for aspiring racers. Built on a reinforced frame for enhanced stability, it supports the force and precision of direct drive steering wheels while maintaining a compact footprint.

Key Features:

Affordable racing cockpit designed to balance accessibility with advanced features

Reinforced frame delivers a stable platform capable of supporting direct drive steering wheels

Adjustable seat slides up to 7.1 inches and reclines from 30° to 90°, accommodating drivers of various heights

Integrated shifter and handbrake mount can be installed on either side for added flexibility in racing styles

Compatible with major sim racing brands and supports a wide range of wheels, pedals, shifters, and handbrakes

These new additions build on the success of the GR500 Racing Simulator Cockpit and GM5 3DOF Motion System, expanding Thermaltake's sim racing lineup with even more immersive and versatile options. To complete the experience, Thermaltake also offers a growing lineup of sim racing components, including the GT D100 Cube Suede Steering Wheel, Formula F100 Steering Wheel, the G15 and G20 DD Wheelbases paired with high-performance pedal sets, and more.

Availability and pricing may vary by region. U.S. launch details will be shared through official Thermaltake channels.

For additional details about Thermaltake at Computex 2025, visit https://computex.thermaltake.com/2025/

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

Media Contact

Ariel Wu, Thermaltake, 1 6269689189, [email protected]

SOURCE Thermaltake