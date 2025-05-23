COMPUTEX 2025 - Thermaltake Introduces Nordic-Inspired Wood Accents to PC Chassis and Gaming Furniture

This Nordic-inspired wood design brings warmth and minimalist style to performance-driven setups, seamlessly integrating into home and studio spaces.
TAIPEI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, unveils a new design direction inspired by modern Nordic aesthetics, introducing natural wood elements to its chassis and gaming furniture lineup. Debuting at COMPUTEX 2025, this fresh approach blends clean lines with organic textures, offering builders a way to bring both performance and style into their workspace.
"With this Nordic-inspired wood design, we're redefining how gaming setups can feel warm, stylish, and part of the living space," said Michael Guo, Vice President of Thermaltake USA. "It reflects our commitment to merging high-end hardware with style."
Where Modern Nordic Design Meets Gaming and the PC Building Community
By incorporating wood-textured panels and minimalist design elements, Thermaltake brings a modern, cozy feel to high-performance PC builds. The new finish offers a warm, tactile contrast to tempered glass and metal, turning select cases into statement pieces that fit seamlessly into home or studio setups. More than just a cosmetic upgrade, the wood accents give builders a new way to express their personal style, transforming a gaming rig into an intentional part of the space, not just a piece of hardware.
The wood-inspired design goes beyond the chassis. Debuting at COMPUTEX 2025, Thermaltake's P950 Gaming Table features matching wood textures that tie the setup together for a cohesive, décor-friendly workspace. Whether you're gaming, creating, or working, this design brings balance between high-performance gear and interior style.
Models Featuring the Wood-Inspired Design at Computex 2025
- The Tower 600 – A vertical showcase case redefined with modern Nordic style, combining bold structure with natural warmth.
- TR100 – A compact, modular chassis refreshed with wood-accented side panels for a clean, cozy look.
- View 380 XL & View 270 – Sleek, spacious cases designed to deliver high-performance airflow with a softer, more refined visual presence.
- P950 Gaming Table – sturdy, full-system desk featuring wood-textured surfaces, perfect for gamers and creators who want their setup to complement their space.
Key Features of Thermaltake's Nordic-Inspired Wood Design
- Natural Wood Finishes – Warm, lifelike textures add an organic touch to modern PC setups.
- Minimalist Aesthetic – Clean silhouettes and soft tones reflect the simplicity of Nordic interiors.
- Interior Integration – Designed to complement home décor and furniture, bringing harmony between performance hardware and interior aesthetics.
- Functional Durability – Smudge-resistant surfaces offer everyday practicality with premium style.
- Unified Wood Design – Matching wood finishes on cases and gaming furniture creates a cohesive, setup-ready aesthetic.
Join Thermaltake at Computex 2025
- Date: May 20th to May 23rd
- Time: 9:30AM to 5:30PM
- Location: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taiwan, Hall 1, N0120
For additional details about Thermaltake at Computex 2025, visit https://computex.thermaltake.com/2025/
About Thermaltake
Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.
Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com
