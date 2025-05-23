COMPUTEX 2025 - Thermaltake Introduces Nordic-Inspired Wood Accents to PC Chassis and Gaming Furniture

With this Nordic-inspired wood design, we're redefining how gaming setups can feel warm, stylish, and part of the living space. It reflects our commitment to merging high-end hardware with style. Post this

Where Modern Nordic Design Meets Gaming and the PC Building Community

By incorporating wood-textured panels and minimalist design elements, Thermaltake brings a modern, cozy feel to high-performance PC builds. The new finish offers a warm, tactile contrast to tempered glass and metal, turning select cases into statement pieces that fit seamlessly into home or studio setups. More than just a cosmetic upgrade, the wood accents give builders a new way to express their personal style, transforming a gaming rig into an intentional part of the space, not just a piece of hardware.

The wood-inspired design goes beyond the chassis. Debuting at COMPUTEX 2025, Thermaltake's P950 Gaming Table features matching wood textures that tie the setup together for a cohesive, décor-friendly workspace. Whether you're gaming, creating, or working, this design brings balance between high-performance gear and interior style.

Models Featuring the Wood-Inspired Design at Computex 2025

The Tower 600 – A vertical showcase case redefined with modern Nordic style, combining bold structure with natural warmth.

TR100 – A compact, modular chassis refreshed with wood-accented side panels for a clean, cozy look.

View 380 XL & View 270 – Sleek, spacious cases designed to deliver high-performance airflow with a softer, more refined visual presence.

P950 Gaming Table – sturdy, full-system desk featuring wood-textured surfaces, perfect for gamers and creators who want their setup to complement their space.

Key Features of Thermaltake's Nordic-Inspired Wood Design

Natural Wood Finishes – Warm, lifelike textures add an organic touch to modern PC setups.

Minimalist Aesthetic – Clean silhouettes and soft tones reflect the simplicity of Nordic interiors.

Interior Integration – Designed to complement home décor and furniture, bringing harmony between performance hardware and interior aesthetics.

Functional Durability – Smudge-resistant surfaces offer everyday practicality with premium style.

Unified Wood Design – Matching wood finishes on cases and gaming furniture creates a cohesive, setup-ready aesthetic.

Join Thermaltake at Computex 2025

Date: May 20th to May 23rd

Time: 9:30AM to 5:30PM

Location: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taiwan , Hall 1, N0120

For additional details about Thermaltake at Computex 2025, visit https://computex.thermaltake.com/2025/

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

Follow Thermaltake USA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThermaltakeNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thermaltake_NA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thermaltake_NA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThermaltakeNorthAmerica

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thermaltakena

Media Contact

Ariel Wu, Thermaltake, 1 6269689189, [email protected]

SOURCE Thermaltake