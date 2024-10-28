Computrols Partners with the International Union of Operating Engineers to Power the HVAC Systems at Their International Training & Education Center

"For decades, Computrols has focused on developing technology that empowers end-users, allowing them to fully control and optimize their environments. This partnership with IUOE showcases that philosophy... delivering energy efficiency, operational insight, and world-class functionality." Post this

The state-of-the-art facility, spanning 265 acres just outside of Houston, boasts 17 classrooms and labs, simulation rooms, a 227-room dormitory, a fitness center, and a dining hall. According to IUOE leadership, "The International Training & Education Center is the largest and most comprehensive training facility for union Operating and Stationary Engineers in North America. This world-class facility was designed by a distinguished panel of Local Training Coordinators and IUOE staff to develop and advance the skills of our members, instructors, and industry professionals. The center enhances the training opportunities provided by our local union programs and reinforces our commitment to delivering top-tier skills training to our signatory contractors, general contractors, and owners."

Technology and Expertise for a High-Performance Building

As part of the implementation, Computrols will install their signature LX Controllers and Serial Connectors to manage the HVAC systems across the facility. Central to this system is Computrols Building Automation Software (CBAS), which will serve as the operational core of this High-Performance Building. CBAS will provide IUOE's operating engineers with real-time visibility into building performance, while offering the flexibility to adjust parameters as required. This balance between automated controls and operator oversight ensures an optimal environment for training and education.

Additionally, CBAS will integrate multiple systems across the campus, streamlining operations and ensuring cross-functional communication between various building systems. As a centralized interface for mechanical operations, CBAS will further enhance system performance by allowing data sharing across different building infrastructures.

Empowering the End-User

For decades, Computrols has focused on developing technology that empowers end-users, allowing them to fully control and optimize their environments. This partnership with IUOE showcases that philosophy by combining Computrols' innovative solutions with the expertise of IUOE's operating engineers. The result will undoubtedly serve as a model for High-Performance Buildings across the country, delivering energy efficiency, operational insight, and world-class functionality.

