Comrad Releases New Design For Their Infamous Ankle Socks

Comrad just launched a new tie-dye pattern for their ankle compression socks.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comrad, the leading innovators in compression wear, are excited to announce the launch of their latest product design – the Ankle Compression Socks Tie-Dye Edition. Designed to provide both style and functionality, these vibrant tie-dye socks bring a fresh look to the world of compression wear.

The Tie-Dye version of Comrad's Ankle Compression Socks maintain Comrad's signature features that have made them a favorite among athletes, travelers, and everyday wearers. These high-quality tie dye ankle socks offer graduated compression, which helps to improve blood flow and reduce swelling, providing relief and support to tired and achy legs. They are also made from moisture-wicking materials to keep feet dry and comfortable throughout the day.

Comrad's tie-dye patterns are available in a three pack with each pair featuring a vibrant color combination. The socks are unisex and come in a range of sizes to ensure a perfect fit for everyone. Customers can purchase the Ankle Compression Socks 3-Pack in tie-dye exclusively on the Comrad website here.

About Comrad Socks: Comrad was created to find a solution to the typical ugly, expensive, and uncomfortable compression socks that are currently available. Comrad believes that the solution to aching, tired, and swollen feet shouldn't sacrifice comfort and style. They have been family-owned and operated for over 20 years and are highly conscious of their impact on the planet.

