ComTec is Named One of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2024

The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.erpglobalinsights.com.

This report is made possible by the continued support and cooperation of our readers and by our sponsors: Acumatica, Automatic Data Processing, Repay, Sage, Syspro and Versapay.

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 25 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.

He has covered this market for nearly 33 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market.

"We are thrilled to be receiving this award again this year," said Rob Moyer, president of ComTec Solutions. "This award reflects our commitment to delivering modern ERP technology solutions for manufacturing companies that want to streamline their operations and achieve organizational growth and enhanced profitability."

ComTec Solutions is an Epicor Certified Platinum Partner with 30 years of expertise in ERP implementations and an unparalleled customer experience helping organizations achieve their goals and improve productivity.

ComTec Solutions is a full-service technology services company that has been providing advisory and technical expertise in industries such as manufacturing and engineering for nearly 30 years. Companies looking to improve productivity, elevate the customer experience and accelerate financial growth find value in ComTec's expertise in Epicor Kinetic, managed IT services and cybersecurity. ComTec is a proud Platinum Epicor Partner of the Year and leading Microsoft partner dedicated to helping customers strategically align technology with their desired business outcomes with speed, agility and confidence. To learn more, visit comtecsolutions.com.

