ComTec Solutions Announces Two Technology Scholarships in Partnership with SUNY Brockport

Recognizing the importance of supporting local technology talent, ComTec is offering two academic scholarships, which will benefit students in different fields:

ComTec Solutions Scholarship In Computing Sciences.

ComTec Solutions Cybersecurity Scholarship.

As part of its partnership with SUNY Brockport, ComTec is also sponsoring a branded student lounge in the Department of Computing Sciences college, which will open in early 2024. This lounge will be available to students and will serve as a place for students to study and relax.

ComTec also regularly attends the Brockport job fair, offers internships and helps students prepare for long-term careers in the technology industry.

"Offering these scholarships and internship opportunities is our way of connecting with the community, giving back and supporting the growth of the technology industry and future leaders," said Rob Moyer, ComTec Solutions founder and president. "We hope these scholarships will provide additional opportunities to future leaders in cybersecurity and information technology to become successful and achieve their career goals."

For more information about an exciting career at ComTec Solutions, please visit our website or email Janine Barlach, Corporate Recruitment and Human Resources Coordinator, at [email protected].

About ComTec Solutions

ComTec Solutions is a full-service technology services company that has been providing advisory and technical expertise for companies in industries such as manufacturing and engineering for nearly 30 years. Companies looking to improve productivity, elevate the customer experience and accelerate financial growth find value in ComTec's expertise in Epicor Kinetic, managed IT services and cybersecurity. ComTec is a proud Platinum Epicor partner and leading Microsoft partner dedicated to helping customers strategically align technology with their desired business outcomes with speed, agility and confidence. To learn more, visit comtecsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Karin Schaff Glazier, ComTec Solutions, (585) 330-1811, [email protected], https://www.comtecsolutions.com/

SOURCE ComTec Solutions