ComTec Solutions Named One of the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs by ChannelE2E for 2023

Here are some data points from the study:

In total, the top vertical market MSPs generated revenues of $2.87 billion in 2022 compared to $2.25 billion in 2021, representing a 27.5% increase year over year.

While this report does not look at margins and EBITDA, vertical market MSPs are able to specialize, standardizing their tech stacks for their specific verticals and training their staffs to best serve those verticals, leading to more efficient operations.

"We are so pleased to be included once again in this list," said Rob Moyer, president of ComTec Solutions. "This award reflects our ongoing commitment to helping manufacturing businesses streamline their operations by delivering world-class technology solutions that help them achieve their goals with agility and confidence."

As a recognized MSP leader, ComTec Solutions delivers comprehensive managed IT services that fit the unique needs of manufacturers. From data backup and recovery to cloud services that keep systems and data secure, ComTec helps organizations modernize their operations, resulting in increased productivity and efficiency.

About ComTec Solutions

ComTec Solutions is a full-service technology services and ERP implementation and consulting company that has been providing advisory and technical expertise for manufacturers and engineering firms for nearly 30 years. Companies looking to improve productivity, elevate the customer experience and accelerate financial growth find value in ComTec's expertise. ComTec is a proud Epicor Certified Platinum Partner dedicated to helping customers strategically align technology with their desired business outcomes with speed, agility and confidence. To learn more, visit http://www.comtecsolutions.com.

